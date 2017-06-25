MONTMAGNY, Quebec – Jonathan Bouvrette earned his second career Serie ACT Quebec win on Saturday night at Autodrome Montmagny.

The Blainville, Quebec driver started in the third spot and took the lead on lap 16 from former Serie ACT Quebec champion and recent NASCAR Pitny Series race winner Alex Labbe.

From there, Bouvrette was forced to hold off former champion Dany Trepanier and Patrick Laperle for the much of the 100-lap distance of the race.

The win for Bouvrette was his first Serie ACT Quebec win since September 2013.

Trepanier, of St-Edouard, Quebec settled for second while defending series champion Laperle of St-Denis, Quebec finished third. Jean-Francois Dery and Labbe completed the top-five finishers.

Patrick Cliché, rookie Eric Gagnon, Claude Leclerc, Simon Roussin, and Olivier Bedard finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Serie ACT Quebec continues its 2017 season on Saturday, July 8 with their first of two visits to Autodrome St-Eustache.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – LKQ Libre Service 100

Serie ACT Quebec

Autodrome Montmagny, Montmagny, Quebec

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

1. (3) Jonathan Bouvrette, Blainville, Que.

2. (4) Dany Trepanier, St-Edouard, Que.

3. (5) Patrick Laperle, St-Denis, Que.

4. (15) Jean-Francois Dery, Quebec, Que.

5. (2) Alex Labbe, St-Albert, Que.

6. (11) Patrick Cliché, Levis, Que.

7. (6) # Eric Gagnon,Laval, Que.

8. (9) Claude Leclerc, Lanoarie, Que.

9. (8) Simon Roussin, Quebec, Que.

10. (16) # Olivier Bedard, Terrebonne, Que.

11. (1) Gaetan Gaudreault, Quebec, Que.

12. (14) Carl Poulin, East Broughton, Que.

13. (10) Jean Bilodeau, St-Henri, Que.

14. (7) Patrick Boyer, Quebec, Que.

15. (13) # Mathieu Kingsbury, Blainville, Que.

16. (12) # Jeremy Roy, Napierville, Que.

Did Not Start: Donald Theetge, Boischatel, Que.

PHOTO: Jonathan Bouvrette celebrates his second career Serie ACT Quebec win on Saturday night at Autodrome Montmagny. (Guy Laroche photo)