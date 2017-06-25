–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BRADFORD, Vt. – Ryan Avery left no doubt about his first career Sprint Cars of New England win.

The Campton, N.H. veteran dirt driver took the lead on lap four of the 30-lap Wells River Savings Bank event and lapped all but three other cars to earn the win.

Avery started in the sixth spot and used a lap three restart to his advantage to go from third to first, taking the lead from polesitter Christine Boesch.

From there, Avery ran away from the field and earned the dominating win.

“I have to thank my car owner Danny Cook and his brother Dylan,” Avery said in victory lane. “Those guys showed up with the best car I could have asked for.

“I’m glad (the hard work) is starting to pay off.”

Avery had won a non-point counting series event in October last year at Legion Speedway, but Saturday’s win was his first point counting win.

Series point leader Will Hull ran from a 12th place starting spot to earn his third straight runner-up finish at Bear Ridge. Longtime series runner Steve Hutchinson earned a career best finish as he finished on the final step of the podium.

Scott Holcomb and Kevin Chaffee finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while Jake Williams, Boesch, Lacey Hanson, Matt Hoyt, and Barry LaValley completed the top-ten finishers.

The lap two restart was a result of a red flag that saw Dennis McLeod flip his No. 31 car over in turn two after contact with Lauren Boisvert. Both drivers were uninjured, but both were forced to retire from the event.

The Sprint Cars of New England will see their largest and busiest race weekend of the year up next as they take part in their annual Triple Crown weekend. The series will run three races in three nights with inside a Triple Crown championship. The Triple Crown weekend will open at Legion Speedway on Friday, June 30, before traveling to Bear Ridge Speedway on Saturday, July 1. The Triple Crown weekend will conclude on Sunday, July 2 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Wells River Savings Bank 30

Sprint Cars of New England

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

1. (6) Ryan Avery, Campton, N.H.

2. (12) Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

3. (10) Steve Hutchinson, Goffstown, N.H.

4. (7) Scott Holcomb, Granby, Conn.

5. (13) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.

6. (5) Jake Williams, Center Tuftonboro, N.H.

7. (1) Christine Boesch, Concord, N.H.

8. (11) Lacey Hanson, Orwell, Vt.

9. (8) Matt Hoyt, Campton, N.H.

10. (14) Barry LaValley, Derring, N.H.

11. (4) Tyler Austin, West Fairlee, Vt.

12. (9) Clay Dow, Hampstead, N.H.

13. (2) Lauren Boisvert, Bristol, N.H.

14. (3) Dennis McLeod, Concord, N.H.

PHOTO: Ryan Avery (right) celebrates his first Sprint Cars of New England win on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)