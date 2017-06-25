Three first-time winners visit victory lane

(From track press release)

WEST HAVEN – Chris Bergeron proved once again that he is the man to beat at The Asphalt Track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. The veteran driver from Claremont, N.H., took his second-straight 50-lap win in Late Model competition on Saturday, June 24, and highlighted a roster of feature winners that included Billy Lussier and first-time winners Garrett Given, Shawn Moquin, and Maddy Rabtoy.

Bergeron made it two-for-two in the six-race Driven Transport Late Model Series at Devil’s Bowl, but he didn’t have it nearly as easy as he did in the series opener three weeks ago. A strong car allowed Bergeron to make moves from his sixth-place starting position, but an exciting mid-race battle for the lead with Robert Bryant Jr. made Bergeron earn his seventh career Devil’s Bowl victory the hard way.

Bryant had a solid night, never running worse than third place and leading five laps on his way to the runner-up finish. Invader Aaron Fellows had an impressive drive to finish third in his first Devil’s Bowl start of the year, while Seth Bridge ran near the front all night and ended up fourth. Steve Miller led the first 16 laps and finished fifth. Rookies Evan Hallstrom and Dylan Payea were next across the finish line, followed by Jamie Aube, Jason Durgan, and Robert Hagar.

Billy Lussier of Fair Haven, Vt., scored his third career victory in the 20-lap sprint-style feature for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modifieds. A short field of cars still put on an exciting show, with Lussier holding off a late challenge from Joey Roberts in the final laps. Two-division racer Durgan held off a desperate charge from Ron Proctor for third place. Vince Quenneville and Jackie Brown Jr. rounded out the field.

Garrett Given of Cornwall, Vt., had a productive double-duty effort in the support classes. Given became the third-straight first-time winner in the ultra-competitive Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock division, taking the 20-lap main event after a late bid from runner-up Scott FitzGerald. The lead pack had no less than six cars in it at all times, and a major jumble in positions late in the going put Eric Messier in third place at the finish. R.J. Germain and Dylan Rabtoy rounded out the top five.

Given was a half-lap away from a perfect night in the 15-lap Portland Glass Mini Stock feature, but broke third gear while leading on the backstretch on the final circuit. Rookie Shawn Moquin of Milton, who was running next to Given at the time, capitalized and took over for his first career win. Given shifted to fourth gear and finished second, with Andrew FitzGerald third. Rookies Cam Gadue and Mike Preston completed the top five.

The quickly-growing Ladies Mini Stock class saw Maddy Rabtoy of Swanton pick up her first-ever win in the 10-lap feature race. Alayne Bruno made a late jump from fifth place to finish second, followed by Sami Sargent, Lynn Denton, Stephanie Roberts, and Angela McCluskey.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is in action on The Dirt Track on Sunday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m., with a special event for the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series, as well as Sportsman Modifieds, Super Stocks, Mini Stocks, and the Catamount Mini Sprint club. General admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for teenagers, and free for kids age 12 and under. Grandstand gates open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 6:00 p.m.

Vermont’s biggest and loudest Independence Day weekend celebration will be at Devil’s Bowl Speedway next week, with asphalt racing on Saturday, July 1, and dirt racing on Sunday, July 2, with both nights capped off by massive fireworks displays presented by Coca-Cola.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2. For more information, visitwww.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at @DevilsBowlSpeedway and on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the hashtag #DevilsBowl.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Late Model 50

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Devil’s Bowl Speedway Asphalt, West Haven, Vt.

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Driven Transport Late Models (50 laps)

1. Chris Bergeron, Claremont, N.H.

2. Robert Bryant Jr., Brooklyn, Conn.

3. Aaron Fellows, Croydon, N.H.

4. Seth Bridge, Mendon

5. Steve Miller, Vergennes

6. # Evan Hallstrom, Northfield

7. # Dylan Payea, Milton

8. Jamie Aube, North Ferrisburgh

9. # Jason Durgan, Morrisonville, N.Y.

10. Robert Hagar, Windsor

O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modifieds (20 laps)

1. Billy Lussier, Fair Haven

2. Joey Roberts, Fletcher

3. Jason Durgan, Morrisonville, N.Y.

4. Ron Proctor, Charlton, N.Y.

5. Vince Quenneville Jr., Brandon

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stocks (20 laps)

1. # Garrett Given Sr., Cornwall

2. Scott FitzGerald, West Rutland

3. # Eric Messier, Hinesburg

4. R.J. Germain, Bristol

5. Dylan Rabtoy, Swanton

Portland Glass Mini Stocks (15 laps)

1. # Shawn Moquin, Milton

2. Garrett Given Sr., Cornwall

3. Andrew FitzGerald, West Rutland

4. # Cam Gadue, Highgate

5. # Mike Preston, Panton

Ladies Mini Stocks (10 laps)

1. Maddy Rabtoy, Swanton

2. Alayne Bruno, Castleton

3. Sami Sargent, Bristol

4. Lynn Denton, Milton

5. Stephanie Roberts, Fletcher

PHOTO: Third-place finisher Aaron Fellows (left), winner Chris Bergeron (center), and runner-up Robert Bryant Jr. (right) in Driven Transport Late Model victory lane at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. (Barry Snelling/Devil’s Bowl Speedway photo)