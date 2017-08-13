Forrest takes Mini Stock special; Germain gets first Super Stock victory

(From track press release)

WEST HAVEN — Dylan Payea may be a rookie Late Model stock car driver, but he certainly did not drive like one on Saturday, August 12, as he dominated for the first win of his career at The Asphalt Track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Payea trounced the field on Heritage Family Credit Union “Member Night” to highlight an event that also saw R.J. Germain and Roo Forrest score meaningful victories.

Payea, of Henniker, N.H., led the 50-lap Driven Transport Late Model Series race from the drop of the green flag and stretched out to a nearly quarter-track advantage before the race’s lone yellow flag flew for debris with 37 laps complete. Robert Bryant Jr. mounted a serious challenge on the outside lane at the restart, and even crept ahead to lead lap 39, but Payea fended him off and sped away to collect the win.

Bryant settled for second place, ahead of a torrid battle for the final podium spot. Rookie Evan Hallstrom, 15, fought tooth-and-nail with Seth Bridge for much of the second half of the race, and their clash became physical as the laps clicked away. Hallstrom narrowly beat Bridge for third place, with Rich Lowrey Jr. a close fifth.

Bristol, Vt., racer R.J. Germain completed a busy few days in the 25-lap feature for the Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock division. Germain led every lap of the non-stop race to score his first-ever feature win, just eight days after the birth of his son, Cole, who made an appearance in victory lane.

Defending champion and current point leader Jim McKiernan chipped away at Germain’s lead in the final laps but ran out of time and finished second. Leading rookie Brett Wood was third, fending off a hard-charging Dylan Rabtoy in the final laps. Sixteen year-old Kelsea Woodard finished an impressive fifth in just her third Super Stock race. McKiernan’s run helped him maintain a six-point advantage over Rabtoy in the championship standings, unofficially (501-495).

Brendan “Roo” Forrest of West Rutland, Vt., scored his second victory of the season in the annual “3×10” special for the Portland Glass Mini Stock division. With scoring points distributed for each position in each of the race’s three cumulatively scored segments, Forrest won both the first and final 10-lap legs and finished third in the middle round for a race-low total score of five points (1, 3, 1 = 5).

Second-segment winner Shawn Moquin was the overall runner-up with eight points (4, 1, 3 = 8), while Andrew FitzGerald, Forrest’s older brother, finished third overall with nine points (3, 4, 2 = 9). Cam Gadue scored 11 points for fourth place. Johnny Bruno, with 20 points, took fifth place after a tiebreaker with Kyle Botala, due to Bruno’s better finish in the final round. The Mini Stock results are unofficial pending technical inspection.

Earlier in the evening, it was announced that Devil’s Bowl Speedway would return to full-time dirt track racing in 2018. After four years as a dual-track facility, the current half-mile Asphalt Track will be covered with clay beginning in early September to make way for a new era of dirt racing next season.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Heritage Family Credit Union Night

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Devil’s Bowl Speedway Asphalt, West Haven, Vt.

Saturday, August 12, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Driven Transport Late Models (50 laps)

1. # Dylan Payea, Henniker, N.H.

2. Robert Bryant Jr., Brooklyn, Conn.

3. # Evan Hallstrom, Northfield

4. Seth Bridge, Mendon

5. Rich Lowery Jr., Charlotte

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stocks (25 laps)

1. R.J. Germain, Bristol

2. Jim McKiernan, Moriah Center, N.Y.

3. # Brett Wood, Georgia

4. Dylan Rabtoy, Swanton

5. Kelsea Woodard, Waterbury Center

6. Scott FitzGerald, West Rutland

7. Jared Blake, North Hero

8. Austin McKiernan, Moriah Center, N.Y.

9. Cooper Bouchard, Hinesburg

10. Matt Monaghan, Colchester

Portland Glass Mini Stocks (3 x 10 laps)

1. Roo Forrest, West Rutland — 5 pts.

2. # Shawn Moquin, Milton — 8 pts.

3. Andrew FitzGerald, West Rutland — 9 pts.

4. # Cam Gadue, Highgate — 11 pts.

5. # Johnny Bruno, Castleston — 20 pts.

6. # Kyle Botala, Grand Isle — 20 pts.

7. John McCarron, Rensselaer, N.Y. — 21 pts.

8. Kaleb Shepard, New Haven — 24 pts.

9. Zach Wood, Georgia — 25 pts.

10. # Curtis Denton, St. Albans — 27 pts.

PHOTO: Dylan Payea (left) of Henniker, N.H., celebrates his Driven Transport Late Model Series victory with Matt Levandowski (right), President and CEO of Heritage Family Credit Union, at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. (Barry Snelling/Devil’s Bowl Speedway photo)