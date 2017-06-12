–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BRADFORD, Vt. – Kevin Chaffee turned his season around in a big way on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The hometown driver scored a dominating wire-to-wire win in the 25-lap Sprint Cars of New England race during Mekkelsen RV night at the quarter-mile clay oval.

Chaffee started on the outside pole position and quickly moved into the top spot. From there, he sliced his way through lapped traffic and maintained a healthy lead.

“I’m pretty happy with this. I was running as hard as I could,” Chaffee said. “Starting on the front row, if you don’t win, there’s not much you can with for an excuse. I was just trying to get through lapped traffic as quick as I could.

“I was just trying to put as much distance between me and whoever was coming, which I figured would be Will (Hull).”

The win for Chaffee was his first Sprint Car triumph in nearly two years and comes after a disappointing start to the season.

Series point leader Hull of Plainfield, Vt., navigated his way from a 12th place starting spot to finish second while Hampstead, N.H. driver Clay Dow used a motor change to his advantage to finish third. Most recent Bear Ridge winner Luke Greenwood of Hudson, N.H. came home in the fourth spot with Matt Hoyt of Campton, N.H. fifth, unofficially.

Polesitter Patrick Smith finished sixth with Tyler Austin seventh. Marty Hutchins, Steve Hutchison, and Ryan Avery completed the top-ten finishers.

The Sprint Cars of New England continue their 2017 season with a return to Bear Ridge Speedway on Saturday, June 24.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Mekkelsen RV 25

Sprint Cars of New England

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

1. (2) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.

2. (12) Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

3. (6) Clay Dow, Hampstead, N.H.

4. (11) Luke Greenwood, Hudson, N.H.

5. (8) Matt Hoyt, Campton, N.H.

6. (1) Patrick Smith, East Andover, N.H.

7. (5) Tyler Austin, West Fairlee, Vt.

8. (4) Marty Hutchins, Poultney, Vt.

9. (9) Steve Hutchinson, Goffstown, N.H.

10. (13) Ryan Avery, Campton, N.H.

11. (16) Lacey Hanson, Orwell, Vt.

12. (14) Dennis McLeod, Concord, N.H.

13. (7) Bill Guertin Jr., Westfield, Mass.

14. (10) Jake Williams, Center Tuftonboro, N.H.

15. (3) Rick Stone, Cornwall, Conn.

16. (15) Lauren Boisvert, Bristol, N.H.

Did Not Start: Christine Boesch, Concord, N.H.

PHOTO: Kevin Chaffee (8) races to the inside of Patrick Smith (21) on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. Chaffee would go on to earn a dominating win in the Sprint Cars of New England event. (Alan Ward photo)