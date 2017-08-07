BARRE — Tommy Smith proved he is still King of the Street Stocks on Sunday at Thunder Road.

The Williamstown driver claimed his 30th career Allen Lumber Street Stock win in their 50-lap Brian Perry & Sons Street Stock Special.

Smith started in the fourth position and worked his way to the lead over rookie driver Logan Powers just before the halfway point of the event.

From there, Smith was forced to defend the top spot through a host of late race restarts and hold off Dean Switser Jr. for the race win.

The win for Smith extended his all-time wins lead to nearly 20 over the next closest competitors on the list.

Swister, of Lyndonville, moved from a 14th place starting position to finish second while division point leader Cooper Bouchard of Hinesburg went from a 15th place starting position to finish third.

Matthew Smith drove from 16th to fourth while Powers completed the top-five finishers. Former champion Jamie Davis finished sixth after an early race spin with Michael Gay seventh. Former champion Bunker Hodgdon, in a substitute role for Al Maynard, battled back from an early race incident to finish eighth while Kelsea Woodard bounced back from her own early race skirmish to finish ninth. Four-time 2017 race winner Kevin Streeter completed the top-ten finishers.

Bouchard, unofficially, extended his point lead to 23 points over Davis while Lanphear and Maynard sit tied for third, 45 points back. Streeter sits in fifth, three points back of third.

Thunder Road continues its 2017 season on Thursday, August 10 with Cody Chevrolet night and the final leg of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers. Post time is set for 7:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Brian Perry & Sons Street Stock Special

Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vt.

Sunday, August 6, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

1. (4) Tommy Smith, Williamstown

2. (14) Dean Switser Jr., Lyndonville

3. (15) Cooper Bouchard, Hinesburg

4. (16) Matthew Smith, Essex Junction

5. (3) # Logan Powers, Middlesex

6. (12) Jamie Davis, Wolcott

7. (5) Michael Gay, South Burlington

8. (18) Bunker Hodgdon, Hardwick

9. (9) Kelsea Woodard, Waterbury Center

10. (11) Kevin Streeter, Waitsfield

11. (1) Scott Weston, Berlin

12. (6) # Stephen Martin, Craftsbury Common

13. (2) Tom Campbell, Middlesex

14. (21) Thomas Merchant, Eden Mills

15. (22) # Jeff Murray, Georgia

16. (19) Justin Blakley, Graniteville

17. (10) Reilly Lanphear, Duxbury

18. (23) Peyton Lanphear, Duxbury

19. (8) Gary Mullen, Tunbridge

20. (13) Brandon Lanphear, Morrisville

21. (7) # Kasey Collins, Barre

22. (20) Bryan P. Wall, East Kingston, N.H.

23. (17) Keith Normand, North Concord

24. (24) Brandon Gray, East Thetford

PHOTO: Williamstown’s Tommy Smith earned his 30th career Thunder Road Allen Lumber Street Stock victory in the Brian Perry & Sons Construction Street Stock Special. (Alan Ward photo)