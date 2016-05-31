Sicard wins second Tiger feature; Forest, Ainsworth grab first wins of season

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. – Quinny Welch grabbed his second NAPA Late Model win of the season on Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

The Lancaster, N.H. driver held off Oren Remick of Warner, N.H. for the win. It was the third time in three races that Welch and Remick have captured the top two spots in the feature event.

Stacy Cahoon of St. Johnsbury, Vt. finished third while Mike Jurkowski of Claremont, N.H. and Bernie Lantange of McIndoe Falls, Vt. completed the top-five finishers.

Mike Clark, Dave Labrecque, Dave Boyce, Allison Menard, and Richie Brown finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Current Wells River Chevrolet Tiger point leader Shane Sicard worked his way from the back to the front to claim the win in their 30-lap feature event.

It was the second win of the season for the Barton, Vt. driver.

Matt Morrill of Moultonborough, N.H. finished second while Randy Dockham completed the podium finishers. Stephen Hodgdon and Tim Churchill finished fourth and fifth respectively while James Capps, Dave Albee, David Baron, Desirae Sicard, and Richard Paradise completed the top-ten finishers.

Newcomer Norman Forest nailed down the win in the 25-lap Twisted Tea Dwarf Car feature event.

The Lebanon, N.H. driver finished ahead of Justin Marsen and veteran driver Bobby Brown on the podium. Eric Corum and Tom Smithers completed the top-five finishers.

Jarred Ainsworth of Littleton, N.H. grabbed the win in the 20-lap Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Mini feature. Avery Young and defending champion Scott Corey completed the podium finishers while Dustin Jackson and Allen Young finished fourth and fifth, respectively

Robby Gordon Douglas of Derry, N.H. stayed perfect as he won his third Dad’s 4 By Tool & Supply Kid’s Truck division feature.

White Mountain Motorsports Park continues its 2016 season on Sunday, June 4 with a visit from the New England Antique Racers.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Regular Event

White Mountain Motorsports Park, North Woodstock, N.H.

Saturday, May 28, 2016

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

NAPA Late Models (50 laps)

1. Quinny Welch, Lancaster, N.H.

2. Oren Remick, Warner, N.H.

3. Stacy Cahoon, St. Jonhsbury, Vt.

4. Mike Jurkowski, Claremont, N.H.

5. Bernie Lantange, McIndoe Falls, Vt.

6. Mike Clark, Littleton, N.H.

7. Dave Labrecque, Woodstock, N.H.

8. Dave Boyce, Groton, Vt.

9. Allison Menard, White River Junction, Vt.

10. Richie Brown, Wentworth, N.H.

Wells River Chevrolet Tigers (30 laps)

1. Shane Sicard, Barton, Vt.

2. Matt Morrill, Moultonborough, N.H.

3. Randy Dockham, Bethlehem, N.H.

4. Stephen Hodgdon, Danville Center, Vt.

5. Tim Churchill, Lincoln, N.H.

6. James Capps III, Penacook, N.H.

7. David Albee Jr., North Haverhill, N.H.

8. David Baron, Nashua, N.H.

9. Desirae Sicard, Barton, Vt.

10. Richard Paradise, Littleton, N.H.

Twisted Tea Dwarf Cars (25 laps)

1. Norman Forest, Lebanon, N.H.

2. Justin Marsen, Methuen, Mass.

3. Bobby Brown, Lincoln, N.H.

4. Eric Corum, Gilmanton, N.H.

5. Tommy Smithers, Gilford, N.H.

Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Minis (20 laps)

1. Jarred Ainsworth, Littleton, N.H.

2. Avery Young, Dalton, N.H.

3. Scott Corey, Concord, Vt.

4. Dustin Jackson, Bethlehem, N.H.

5. Allan Young, Dalton, N.H.

Dad’s 4 By Tool & Supply Kid’s Trucks (15 laps)

1. Robby Gordon Douglas, Derry, N.H.

2. Nate Walton, Newport, Vt.

3. Matt Frey

PHOTO: Quinny Welch celebrates his second White Mountain Motorsports Park NAPA Late Model win on Saturday night. (WMMP photo)