Buckwold grabs second career Sportsman Modified win

BRADFORD — Jason Colbeth was far from mad on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The Newbury driver was the opposite as he used a segment one win to claim the overall win in the three-segment Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupe “Madness” event on Walker Motor Sales John Poor Memorial Night.

Colbeth, the division point leader, started on the outside pole position of the first segment and got around polesitter Tanner Siemons early in the 31-lap event. Colbeth was then forced to hold onto the top spot through multiple race restarts to earn the segment one win.

The win for Colbeth was his first of the year. He became the 12th different winner in 13 races this season.

Second place point driver Brian Chaffee kept Colbeth close with a runner-up overall finish with segment three winner Earl Maxham third overall. Todd Hayward was fourth overall while Gene Pierson claimed the fifth overall position.

Siemons, Tyler Stygles, Melvin Pierson, Jeremy Beckley, and Jason Horniak completed the top-ten overall finishers.

Thomas Placey earned the win in segment two. He finished 13th overall.

Unofficially, the win for Colbeth extended his point lead to 11 over Chaffee while Hayward sits in third, 31 points back. Three points back of Hayward sits Melvin Pierson in the fourth position while Gene Pierson is fifth, 14 points back of fourth.

Todd Buckwold grabbed career win number two in the 40-lap Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature event.

The Canaan, N.H. driver was the 11th different winner in 13 races this season.

Buckwold started seventh in the 23-car feature and took the lead midway through the event. From there, Buckwold was forced to hold off point leader Derek Graham and reigning champion Adam Pierson for the win.

Graham extended his point lead with the win while Pierson settled for third after he marched from the rear of the field. Ryan Christian and Terry Williams completed the top-five finishers. Second place point driver Richie Simmons finished sixth with Stephen Lary seventh. Josh Sunn, Walter J. Hammond, and Jordan Fornwalt finished eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.

Wayland Childs of Chelsea nailed down his fifth C.A. Miller Limited Late Model win of the season in their 20-lap event. Bryan Campbell and Ryan Christian completed the podium finishers while Kevin Dickinson and Kelly Miller finished fourth and fifth.

Buddy Welch of Corinth earned his fifth Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinder win of the season in their 20-lap feature event. Point leader Jesse Durkee finished second with Sean Perron third. Jason Porter and Steve Bell completed the top-five finishers.

Dan Douville won the Sprint Cars of New England “Wingless” event. Ken Stridsberg won the 500cc Granite State Mini Sprint event while Kyle Belliveau earned the win in the 600cc Granite State Mini Sprint event. No additional information from those events was made available at posting.

Bear Ridge Speedway continues its 50th season of racing on Saturday, August 12 with Swenson Insurance Night. Bear Ridge’s four weekly divisions will be racing, along with the USAC Dirt Midget Association and the Wingless Auto Club. Post time is set for 6:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Walker Motor Sales John Poor Memorial

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, August 5, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupes (3 x 31 laps)

1. Jason Colbeth, Newbury

2. Brian Chaffee, Bradford

3. Earl Maxham, Enfield, N.H.

4. Todd Hayward, Bradford

5. Gene Pierson Jr., East Corinth

6. Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.

7. Tyler Stygles, Bradford

8. Melvin Pierson, Corinth

9. Jeremy Beckley, Woodsville, N.H.

10. Jason Horniak, Bradford

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (40 laps)

1. Todd Buckwold, Canaan, N.H.

2. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

3. Adam Pierson, East Corinth

4. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

5. Terry Williams, Wells River

6. Richie Simmons, Bradford

7. Stephen Lary, Canaan, N.H.

8. Josh Sunn, White River Junction

9. Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H.

10. Jordan Fornwalt, Bradford

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (20 laps)

1. Wayland Childs, Chelsea

2. Bryan Campbell, Barre

3. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

4. Kevin Dickinson, Canaan, N.H.

5. Kelly Miller, Johnson

Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders (20 laps)

1. Buddy Welch, East Corinth

2. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

3. Sean Perron, Sharon

4. Jason Porter, Freeport, Maine

5. Steve Bell, Danville

PHOTOS:

1 – Jason Colbeth stands in victory lane after he claimed the overall win in the three-segment Sportsman Coupe “Madness” event on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. (Alan Ward photo)

2 – Todd Buckwold (631) races ahead of Derek Graham (10) and Adam Pierson (15) en route to his second career Bear Ridge Speedway Sportsman Modified victory. (Alan Ward photo)