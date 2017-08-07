BARRE — Massachusetts driver Wesley Johnson outlasted over 100 fellow competitors on Sunday to win the M&M Beverage Enduro at Thunder Road.

The South Hadley, Mass. driver was the only driver to complete all 200 laps in the annual “people’s race” at the quarter-mile oval.

The 30-year-old earned $3,000 for his victory in front of a packed house.

According to the track press release, Johnson was locked into a three-way battle for the lead at the midway point of the 200-lap event with Frank Putney and Bill Davis. Putney was forced pit side thereafter while Davis was involved in a pair of incidents on the track. That allowed Johnson to pull away and claim the win.

Davis, of Monsoon, Mass., finished second, two laps off of race winner Johnson. Putney, of Graniteville, finished third with 194 laps completed.

Sean M. Ford of Wilbraham, Mass., finished fourth overall with 189 laps completed while hometown racer Chris LaForest finished fifth with 185 laps completed.

Mike Klupa finished sixth with 184 laps completed with New York driver Cody Kilburn seventh with 183 laps completed. Nathan LaFont and Kyle Morris finished eighth and ninth, respectively, with 182 laps completed while Trevor Day completed the top-ten finishers with 181 finished.

Thunder Road officials state that 105 cars took the green flag for the M&M Beverage Enduro 200 while 29 of those cars completed over 100 laps.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — M&M Beverage Enduro 200

Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vt.

Sunday, August 6, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown-Laps Completed

1. Wesley Johnson, South Hadley, Mass. — 200 laps

2. Bill Davis, Monsoon, Mass. — 198 laps

3. Frank Putney, Graniteville — 194 laps

4. Sean M., Ford, Wilbraham, Mass. — 189 laps

5. Chris LaForest, Barre — 185 laps

6. Mike Klupa, Essex — 184 laps

7. Cody Kilburn, Cadyville, N.Y. — 183 laps

8. Nathan Lafont, Orange — 182 laps

9. Kyle Morris, Williamstown — 182 laps

10. Trevor Day, Orange — 181 laps

11. Andy Botala, Grand Isle — 181 laps

12. Mike Chaffee, Corinth — 180 laps

13. Robert Terry III, Richmond — 180 laps

14. Dennis Perry II, East Corinth — 177 laps

15. Andrew Lopes, Colchester — 177 laps

16. Jordan Eastman, Fairlee — 174 laps

17. Jason Kirby, Milton — 166 laps

18. Tad Kingsbury, Corinth — 148 laps

19. Eric Post, Royalton — 142 laps

20. Matt Raboin, Newport — 134 laps

21. Ricky Dennis, Essex Junction — 134 laps

22. Toby Peters, Groton — 131 laps

23. Cameron A. Pafumi, Monsoon, MAss. — 114 laps

24. Sierra Benoit, Fairfax — 114 laps

25. Richie Turner, Highgate — 104 laps

PHOTO: South Hadley, Mass.’s Wesley Johnson (right) celebrates his win in the 33rd M&M Beverage Enduro 200 on Sunday night at Thunder Road. (Alan Ward photo)