POSSIBLE ENTRIES — Sunoco World Series 75
ACT Late Model Tour
Thompson Speedway, Thompson, Conn.
Saturday, October 14, 2017
No.-Driver-Hometown
0nh Miles Chipman, Nottingham, N.H.
4ma William Wall, Shrewsbury, Mass.
5ct Dillon Moltz, Waterford, Conn.
5ma Tom Carey III, New Salem, Mass.
6ma Nicholas Johnson, Rehoboth, Mass.
9ma Brian Tagg, Oxford, Mass.
9nh Kyle Welch, Newport, N.H.
11ny Josh Masterson, Bristol, Vt
17ct Matthew Lowinski-Loh, Milford, Mass.
17ma Eddie MacDonald, Rowley, Mass.
20ma John Lowinski-Loh, Millville, Mass.
22ri Mark Jenison, Warwick, R.I.
28me Rowland Robinson Jr., Steuben, Maine
30nh Rich Dubeau, Lebanon, N.H.
31ct Ryan Morgan, Pawcatuck, Conn.
37vt Scott Payea, Milton, Vt.
48qc Alex Labbe, St-Albert, Que.
54vt Mike Ziter, Barre, Vt.
58vt Jimmy Hebert, Williamstown, Vt.
66vt Jason Corliss, Barre, Vt.
70ri Rick Gentes, Burriville, R.I.
77ma Jimmy Linardy, Somerville, Mass.
78ct Walter Sutcliffe, East Haven, Conn.
81ct Buddy Charette, Woodstock, Conn.
82ma Mark Hudson, Norton, Mass.
93ct Ray Christian, Norwich, Conn.
98ri Ray Parent, Tiverton, R.I.
07ma Woody Pitkat, Stafford, Conn.