Woodard found to have illegally altered tires; Lanphear inherits Mini Milk Bowl win

(From track press release)

BARRE — Thunder Road officials announced today that Jason Woodard has been disqualified from his apparent victory in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger Mini Milk Bowl held as part of the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

As part of post-race technical inspection following the two-segment event, tire samples were taken from Woodard’s car and sent to an independent laboratory for further evaluation. Lab testing revealed that Woodard’s tire had been illegally altered.

In addition to the disqualification, Woodard has been suspended from all competition at Thunder Road until July 19, 2018. Woodard will be allowed on the property during that time, but is forbidden from participating as a driver in any on-track events.

Furthermore, Woodard has been placed on probation for the 2018 season and fined $1,500 payable prior to entering the Thunder Road property in 2018. If and when he returns to Thunder Road competition, any tires that Woodard uses will be impounded at the track between events for the duration of the 2018 season.

As a result of the disqualification, Dwayne Lanphear has inherited the win in the Flying Tiger Mini Milk Bowl. Mike Martin and Derrick Calkins complete the new podium.

PHOTO: Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard was found to have an illegally altered tire following the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger Mini Milk Bowl on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1. (Alan Ward photo)