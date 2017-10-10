FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2017
8:00am — Pit gates open
11:00am — Rotating practice begins
12:55pm — Track closed
1:00pm — Granite State Pro Stock Series practice
1:25pm — Track closed
1:30pm — Valenti Modified Racing Series practice
1:55pm — Track closed
2:00pm — Spectator gates open
2:00pm — Granite State Pro Stock Series final practice
2:25pm — Track closed
2:30pm — Valenti Modified Racing Series final practice
2:55pm — Track closed
3:00pm — Rotating practice begins
3:55pm — Track closed
4:00pm — ISMA Super Modified practice
4:50pm — Track closed
5:00pm — Late Model heats
— Lite Modified heats
— Granite State Pro Stock Series heats
— Mini Stock heats
— Valenti Modified Racing Series heats
— Street Stock heats
— Northeast Mini Stock Tour heats
— Granite State Pro Stock Series consolation race
— Valenti Modified Racing Series consolation race
— Late Model feature (25 laps)
— ERE feature (12 laps)
— Granite State Pro Stock Series feature (60 laps)
— STAR Modified feature (12 laps)
— STAR Sportsman feature (12 laps)
— Lite Modified feature (20 laps)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2017
6:30am — Pit gates open
8:55am — Rotating final practice begins
9:30am — Spectator gates open
10:15am — Track closed
10:20am — ISMA Super Modified final practice
11:05am — Track closed
11:15am — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice
12:00pm — Track closed
12:30pm — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour final practice
1:15pm — Track closed
1:20pm — ACT Late Model Tour final practice
2:20pm — Track closed
— NEMA Midget heats
— ISMA Super Modified heats
— Sunoco Modified heats
— Limited Sportsman heats
3:15pm — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour time trial qualifying
— ACT Late Model Tour heats
— NEMA Lite heats
— Pro 4 heats
— ISMA Super Modifieds consolation race
— ACT Late Model Tour consolation race
— Pre-race ceremonies
— NEMA Midget feature (25 laps)
— ACT Late Model Tour feature (75 laps)
— Valenti Modified Racing Series feature (50 laps)
— Mini Stock feature (15 laps)
— Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Series feature (35 laps)
— Pro 4 feature (22 laps)
— Northeast Mini Stock Tour feature (20 laps)
— Street Stock feature (20 laps)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2017
10:00am — Pit gates open
12:00pm — ISMA Super Modifieds fire engines
12:35pm — Pre-race ceremonies
— Limited Sportsman feature (20 laps)
— Sunoco Modified feature (30 laps)
— NEMA Lite feature (20 laps)
— ISMA Super Modified feature (50 laps)
— NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150
(subject to change)