BRADFORD, Vt. — Jake Williams was in the right place at the right time on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

The Center Tuftonboro, N.H. driver took advantage of a spin by race leader Christine Boesch near the conclusion of the 30-lap Sabil & Sons Sprint Cars of New England feature to claim the win.

The win for Williams was his first of the season and his first in over a year.

Williams navigated his way through the field and had moved his way into the second spot just three laps after the halfway point. From there, Williams began to track down race leader Boesch, who had opened up a big lead while the battle for second heated up.

Williams would pull to Boesch’s rear bumper just a few laps later and nose ahead at one point. Boesch, however, had misfortune strike when she spun to the infield as she tried to work through lapped traffic.

That would seal the win for Williams on the ensuing restart as he zoomed away and to the checkered flag.

Tyler Austin of West Fairlee, Vt. finished second with multi-race winner Ryan Avery third. Championship contender Clay Dow finished third with another multi-time winner, Kevin Chaffee, fifth.

Point leader Will Hull finished sixth with Patrick Smith seventh. Dennis McLeod, Scott Holcomb, and Matt Hoyt completed the top-ten finishers.

Unofficially, Hull saw his point margin close while Williams jumped into second with his win. Hull will carry an eight point lead over Williams with four races remaining. Dow is closeby in third, just two points back of Williams.

The Sprint Cars of New England will continue their 2017 season on Saturday, September 2 at Bear Ridge Speedway.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Sabil & Sons 30

Sprint Cars of New England

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

1. Jake Williams, Center Tuftonboro, N.H.

2. Tyler Austin, West Fairlee, Vt.

3. Ryan Avery, Campton, N.H.

4. Clay Dow, Barnstead, N.H.

5. Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.

6. Will Hull, Plainfield, Vt.

7. Patrick Smith, East Andover, N.H.

8. Dennis McLeod, Concord, N.H.

9. Scott Holcomb, East Granby, Conn.

10. Matt Hoyt, Campton, N.H.

11. Luke Greenwood, Hudson, N.H.

12. Lacey Hanson, Orwell, Vt.

13. Mark Cole, Lebanon, N.H.

14. Lauren Boisvert, Bristol, N.H.

15. Christine Boesch, Concord, N.H.

16. Rick Stone, Cornwall, Conn.

17. Bill Guertin Jr., Westfield, Mass.

18. Barry LaValley, Deering, N.H.

19, Leo Yeager, Queensbury, N.Y.

PHOTO: Jake Williams celebrates his Sprint Cars of New England win on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. (Alan Ward photo)