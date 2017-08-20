ST-EUSTACHE, Quebec — Jonathan Bouvrette flipped the Serie ACT championship chase around on Saturday night at Autodrome St-Eustache.

The Blainville, Quebec driver dominated the 100-lap event at the flat four-tenths mile oval as he led 92 laps en route to the victory.

The win for Bouvrette will unofficially give him the point lead over Patrick Laperle, who led the series into the fifth event of the season. It was Bouvrette’s second win of the year.

Bouvrette also won his heat race, which allowed him to earn the maximum points allowed under the American-Canadian Tour point system. He also earned five bonus points each for both leading a lap and leading the most laps.

Laperle, of St-Denis, Quebec, settled for second.

Unofficially, Bouvrette slashed his two-point deficit to Laperle to take the lead by 21 points with one event remaining on the 2017 Serie ACT Quebec season.

Autodrome St-Eustache regular Steve Cote of Ile-Bizard, Quebec finished third with Patrick Cliche fourth. Claude Leclerc completed the top-five finishers.

Martin Goulet Jr. raced home in the sixth position while Vermont driver Craig Bushey finished seventh. Eric Gagnon finished eighth with Michael Lavoie ninth. Gaetan Gaudreault completed the top-ten finishers.

The Serie ACT Quebec season will conclude with a 100-lap event on Saturday, September 1 at Autodrome Montmagny.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — St-Eustache 100

Serie ACT Quebec

Autodrome St-Eustache, St-Eustache, Quebec

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

1. (7) Jonathan Bouvrette, Blainville, Que.

2. (2) Patrick Laperle, St-Denis, Que.

3. (11) Steve Cote, Ile-Bizard, Que.

4. (12) Patrick Cliche, Levis, Que.

5. (6) Claude Leclerc, Lanoarie, Que.

6. (5) Martin Goulet Jr., St-Calizte, Que.

7. (13) Craig Bushey, Fairfax, Vt.

8. (1) # Eric Gagnon, Quebec, Que.

9. (9) Michael Lavoie, Chicoutimi, Que.

10. (19) Gaetan Gaudreault, Quebec, Que.

11. (14) # Jeremy Roy, Napierville, Que.

12. (17) Carl Poulin, East Broughton, Que.

13. (16) Joey Laquerre, East Montpelier, Vt.

14. (3) # Olivier Bedard, Terrebonne, Que.

15. (18) # Mathieu Kingsbury, Blainville, Que.

16. (10) Jean-Pierre Ouimet, Terrebonne, Que.

17. (15) Brandon White, Kahnawake, Que.

18. (8) Simon Roussin, Quebec, Que.

19. (4) Dany Trepanier, St-Edouard, Que.

PHOTO: Jonathan Bouvrette celebrates his second Serie ACT Quebec win of the season on Saturday night at Autodrome St-Eustache. (Guy Laroche photo)