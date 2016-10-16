–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

THOMPSON, Conn. – Nick Sweet achieved a dream on Saturday night at Thompson Speedway.

The Barre, Vt. driver grew up watching the American-Canadian Tour Pro Stock Tour and dreamt of winning a championship. He only gave a full-season shot at the ACT Late Model Tour once, his rookie Late Model season in 2008, before turning his attention to his home track of Thunder Road.

He won two track championships in 2010 and 2012 and has finished second in the championship battle the last four seasons.

“The first time to a champion on the ACT Tour is a real special thing,” Sweet said. “Just to be a champion in general. I’ve been so hungry to be a champion these past four years because of losing at Thunder Road.”

Sweet stated that finishing second the four seasons, just missing out on the Late Model championship at Thunder Road, added to the pressure he gave himself.

“You try not to put pressure on yourself, but there was pressure there,” Sweet said. “To finally come out on top. Wow. It’s something special.”

Sweet entered the season-ending event needing to finish second or better. He went out and won his heat race, which extended his point lead and his advantage of having to finish just fifth or better. He started the 75-lap Sunoco World Series feature event in the 12th spot and fought to the fifth spot while chief championship counterpart Scott Payea led the way.

While Sweet moved into the fifth spot, Eddie MacDonald would be planted on his rear bumper and attempted to find a way around. Payea would lose the lead late in the event, but Sweet would hold onto the fifth spot to secure the championship.

“I was really focused on what was around me,” Sweet said of the race. “I had Eddie MacDonald, who is one of the best drivers on this circuit, all over us. I was really focusing on trying to pull in (fourth place driver Brad) Babb.”

Despite the pressure of the moment as Payea led and was doing what he needed to do to win the championship, Sweet didn’t let the pressure get to him.

“This is what I live for right here,” Sweet said. “That’s the best feeling in the world having a race car on the track. At the end of the day, win or lose, we get in these things to race them and that’s the key.

“I’m living a dream getting to race and being successful on top of it. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s pretty amazing.”

Sweet teamed up with Eric Chase prior to the 2012 racing season which saw Sweet become employed full-time working on Chase’s race cars. Sweet piloted a team car to Chase on occasion, but mainly focused on setting up Chase’s cars at Thunder Road and on the ACT Late Model Tour. Under Sweet’s tutelage, Chase put forth his best finishes ever and earned his first career win.

Before the 2014 season, Chase put together a deal that saw a number of drivers pilot the No. 40 car on the ACT Late Model Tour, including Sweet and Chase, himself. The team put Sweet behind the wheel on a near full-time basis in 2015.

“Eric Chase took me under his wing, letting me work for him and drive his race cars,” Sweet said. “That really made it all possible. Tina Lindberg is the car owner and without those two, I wouldn’t be in this situation.

“We can’t do it on our own team and budget and Eric provided that. It means a lot because he’s fulfilled a dream come true for me. It would have never come if it wasn’t for them.”

Sweet said in the moments after the championship win he was looking forward to the phone call to his bossman.

“It’s outstanding for Eric Chase to have a championship team,” Sweet said. “I’ll be looking forward to being able to call him up and tell him we’re the 2016 champions.

“I’m sure they’ll be proud.”

PHOTOS:

1 – Nick Sweet climbs from his car and celebrates his 2016 ACT Late Model Tour championship season on Saturday night at Thompson Speedway. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)

2 – Nick Sweet celebrates his ACT Late Model Tour championship with his son, Isaac, and his Mad Dog Motorsports team led by his father, Shayne (center). (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)