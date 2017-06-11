Whitney also a first-time winner; Robinson nabs Sportsman Modified win

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BRADFORD – What were you doing at 15 years of age? For Tanner Siemons, he’s winning auto races.

The 15-year-old driver claimed a wire-to-wire triumph for his first career Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupe victory on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

Siemons, the son of multi-time Sportsman Modified champion Gary Siemons, started on the pole position and never let go of the top spot to claim the win.

“This means a lot,” Siemons said. “I’m not sure how many people (have own at a young age), but it sure means a lot to me.”

The Orford, N.H. driver was then forced to hang on to the lead through two late race restarts in the 30-lap feature event and held off Danny Doyle for the win.

“I was a little worried (about the caution),” Siemons said. “I didn’t close the people were behind me. I just focused on what I was doing and hitting my line.”

For his father, Gary Siemons called it the most special win of his own racing career when asked by track announcer Mike Furno.

Doyle held off a hard charge from Matt Ellsworth to finish second while Ellsworth settled for third. Jeremy Beckley and Gene Pierson Jr. completed the top-five finishers with Jason Colbeth, Brian Chaffee, Tyler Stygles, Chris LaForest, and Thomas Placey sixth through tenth, respectively.

D.J. Robinson used an outside pole position start to his advantage to score a flag-to-flag win in the 40-lap Sabil & Sons DIRTCar Sportsman Modified feature.

The Sharon driver held on through three early race restarts and then opened up a comfortable lead to take the win.

Allan Hammond chased Robinson throughout much of the event and settled for second with Robert Tucker third. Second place point driver Richie Simmons bounced back from an early race incident that saw him make hard contact with the backstretch wall to finish fourth. Terry Williams completed the top-five finishers.

Point leader Derek Graham finished sixth with Walter Hammond Jr. seventh. Matt Lashua, Mike Dunn, and Dave Kendall rounded out the top-ten, unofficially.

Adam Whitney grabbed his first career Laquerre’s Sport USAC Dirt Midget Association win in their 25-lap feature event.

“It’s been six long years to get here,” Whitney said in victory lane. “We just worked our way up every weekend.

“I’m just so happy to finally get a win. We’ve worked really hard for this.”

The Warren driver started in the fourth spot and moved into the second spot behind Jeff Horn shortly after the green flag. As the field worked lap five, Whitney slipped underneath Horn off of turn two to take the lead.

Whitney then held on through two late race restarts to claim his first win.

Polesitter Horn settled for second with Joe Krawiec third. Point leader Dean Christensen and Seth Carlson completed the top-five finishers.

Wayland Childs won a thrilling C.A. Miller Limited Late Model 20-lap feature for his second straight win in the division.

The Chelsea driver battled side-by-side with Ryan Christian over the race’s final laps for the top spot. Childs was able to sneak ahead on the penultimate lap to take the lead and the win.

Christian settled for second after he bounced back from an early race flat tire. Bryan Campbell completed the top-three finishers.

Buddy Welch won the three-segment Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinder Madness event.

The East Corinth driver posted wins in the first two segments of the event and finished fourth in the final segment, which gave him the low score of eight points.

Jason Porter of Freeport, Maine finished second overall with ten points while Jesse Durkee rebounded from a segment one incident to finish third overall.

Bear Ridge Speedway continues its 50th season celebration on Saturday, June 17 with Jiffy Mart of Bradford night. The event will see visits from the Granite State Mini Sprints and Wingless Auto Club, as well as the Atlantic Coast Old Timers racing club. Post time is set for 6:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Mekkelsen RV Night

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (40 laps)

1. D.J. Robinson, Sharon

2. Allan Hammond, Canaan, N.H.

3. Robert Tucker, West Topsham

4. Richie Simmons, Bradford

5. Terry Williams, Wells River

6. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

7. Walter Hammond Jr., Canaan, N.H.

8. Matt Lashua, Canaan, N.H.

9. Mike Dunn, North Haverhill, N.H.

10. Dave Kendall, Enfield, N.H.

Wells River Chevrolet DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes (30 laps)

1. # Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.

2. Danny Doyle, Rochester

3. Matt Ellsworth, Corinth

4. Jeremy Beckley, Woodsville, N.H.

5. Gene Pierson Jr., East Corinth

6. Jason Colbeth, Newbury

7. Brian Chaffee, Bradford

8. Tyler Stygles, Bradford

9. Chris LaForest, Barre

10. Thomas Placey, Bradford

Laquerre’s Sport Limited Late Models (25 laps)

1. Adam Whitney, Warren

2. Jeff Horn, Ashland, Mass.

3. Joe Krawiec, Bristol, Conn.

4. Dean Christensen, Granby, Conn.

5. Seth Carlson, Chicopee, Mass.

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (20 laps)

1. Wayland Childs, Chelsea

2. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

3. Bryan Campbell, Barre

Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders (3 x 20 laps)

1. Buddy Welch, East Corinth

2. Jason Porter, Freeport, Maine

3. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

PHOTO: Fifteen-year-old Tanner Siemons (center) celebrates his first career Sportsman Coupe win at Bear Ridge with his father, three-time Sportsman Modified champion Gary (left), and his mother Kellie (right). (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)