Raabe continues 358 Modified domination

–by Ricky St. Clair (@Ricky_StClair)

VMM Correspondent

(As seen in the Sunday, June 12 edition of the Press-Republican)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Matt Tanner led all 25 laps Saturday to win the first main event for the Empire Super Sprints at Airborne Park Speedway since 1988.

The Stephentown, N.Y. native, who pocketed $2,000, survived a lap-nine restart and kept Paulie Colagiovanni behind him to capture the checkered flag.

“We broke out a new car (Friday) night at Mohawk International Raceway, and it has done well every time it hits the track,” Tanner said. “This is a nice win for our team, especially with the way the year has been going.

“I don’t think we had the best car (Saturday), so the track definitely helped us. The bottom was the place to be.”

On the 10th circuit, Colagiovanni looked to the inside of Tanner when the yellow flag was displayed for a solo-car spin in turns three and four.

“Pole was everything,” Tanner said. “If we got in traffic, I don’t think we would’ve had enough to power through the field.”

Colagiovanni, of Marcellus, N.Y., finished runner-up, while Antwerp N.Y.’s Jeff Cook joined the duo on the podium.

Steve Poirier, who won Friday at Mohawk, and Paul Kinney completed the unofficial top five.

Chris Raabe’s domination continued in the 358-Modified division.

The 26-year-old driver, who registered his 148th career win, passed Mike Perrotte on the outside of turn four with five circuits remaining in the 30-lap event.

Raabe, now 3-for-4 on the season, was opportunistic on a lap-24 restart.

“Anytime the tires cool down under caution, the car turns better on short runs,” Raabe said. “I was able to capitalize on that. It’s a big team effort, and I’m really happy to close the deal.”

Morin maneuvered around Perrotte for second place, while Perrotte, Travis Bruno and Jessey Mueller finished third through fifth, respectively.

Joey Scarborough, the son of former 358-Modified competitor Don Scarborough, took top honors in the 25-lap feature for the Sportsman Modifieds.

Joey Scarborough, of Brandon, Vt., used the second of two lap-three restarts to overtake Zack Daniels for the lead and never look back.

“Our car has been fast the past couple of weeks,” Joey Scarborough said. “We’ve really got the setup down. Luckily, we just got out front and stayed there.”

Connor Cleveland, a young gun from Corinth, rocketed from 22nd to finish in second place. Jamy Begor earned a third-place result, while Adam Gage and Daniels rounded out the unofficial top five.

Rouses Point’s Brent Jarvis held off Mark Caron for a win in the 12-lap feature for the Renegades.

Michael Wright completed the podium in third place.

Keeseville’s Kris Clark earned his first victory of the season by winning the 15-lap feature for the Mini-Modifieds.

Michael Whalen Jr. and Ed Bresette joined Clark with podium finishes.

Michael Daniels, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., earned a first-place finish in the 12-lap feature for the Strictly Stocks.

Racing resumes with a REVSTAR invasion presented by Peru Federal Credit Union at 7 p.m. Saturday.

PHOTO: The Empire Super Sprint Top 3 of race winner Matt Tanner (center), second place Paulie Colagiovanni (left), and Jeff Cook (right) from Airborne Park Speedway. (Photo courtesy Empire Super Sprint Facebook)