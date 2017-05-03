BARRE – Thunder Road officials have announced early season schedule changes due to the track’s repaving and Merchants Bank 150 rain out.

The Harvest Equipment event slated for Sunday, May 21 has been pushed back to Sunday, June 4 to allow the new pavement another week to cure before the annual Memorial Day Classic event.

The Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic will now open the 58th season of competition at Thunder Road and will feature Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models in an 150-lap event and the Thunder Road Late Model ‘s going 100 laps to kick off their 2017 championship. The event will also now be the opening event for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks. Annual class day activities are also scheduled for the Memorial Day event.

The rained delayed ACT Late Model Tour Merchants Bank 150 is now slated to go off on Sunday, June 11. It is now scheduled to be the third event of their 2017 racing season.

“Nobody likes to make major revisions to a schedule, but we believe they were necessary given the unique circumstances,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said in a press release. “We certainly want to give the repaving project the time it needs to be successful, and the challenge was to do so while still finding a viable make-up date for the Merchants Bank 150 and honoring all of our existing agreements.

“We think this new schedule will provide the best overall experience for our racers, fans, and sponsors.”

The Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic will go green at 1:00pm on Sunday, May 28.

PHOTO: The drivers of the ACT Late Model Tour are set to return to Thunder Road on Sunday, June 11. (Alan Ward photo)