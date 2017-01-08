QUEBEC – Serie ACT Quebec leaders Sylvain Brouillette and Jean-Francois Fredette announced late Saturday night that the Quebec-based touring series will not hold any races in 2017 and will withdraw from Quebec.

The joint statement was posted on the series’ Facebook page as well as the GuideAuto.com Stock Car Quebec forums.

“It is with regret that we must announce that ACT is withdrawing from the Quebec market,” the translated statement reads. “We have tried the impossible to perpetuate the ACT tradition in conditions that would be fair to our (drivers) and spectators, but we must bow to the lack of interest from the track owners.

“We are at a crossroads and it seems that the (track owners) want to move on.”

The decision comes after an early December announcement that Autodrome Chaudiere would host NASCAR Whelen All-American Series racing with the Late Models holding the Division I banner and would not hot Late Model touring events. An attempt to secure Serie ACT dates at Chaudiere was made after the announcement, but were unsuccessful.

Circuit Riverside Speedway Ste-Croix made the decision last year to stop hosting ACT Late Model races, leaving only two asphalt tracks south of the St. Lawrence River in Quebec that would host Serie ACT Quebec races. Autodrome St-Felicien, which sits three hours north of Quebec City and has hosted three Serie ACT Quebec races since the series inception, would remain the lone option in Quebec.

The American-Canadian Tour took over the management of the Quebec-based Late Model series prior to the 2007 season. They have sanctioned over 100 events for the touring series since then.

(Photo courtesy Serie ACT Quebec Facebook)