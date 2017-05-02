BARRE – Thunder Road racers will have some extra grip the next time they take to the high banks of Barre’s quarter-mile oval.

Thunder Road officials announced on Tuesday that the track will be resurfaced prior to the track’s next scheduled event. The Times Argus broke the news prior to track owners Cris Michaud and Pat Malone confirmed the story.

New Hampshire paving contractor Pike Industries has been tabbed to resurface the famed race track. Many members of the Pike Industries crew who assisted with the track’s repavement back in 1994 will also be tabbed for the upcoming repavement.

Officials state that work will begin the week of May 8 and will see the current asphalt be partially ground and milled with a new layer of asphalt being placed on top.

“After lengthy discussions between Pat and myself, we have determined that this will be the best course of action for our race teams and for our fans,” Michaud said. “Pike Industries has an outstanding record of success in this area.”

“We believe the new surface they lay down is going to make the racing action even better this year and for many years to come.”

The track was last repaved in 1994. In recent years, former owner and promoter Tom Curley used an asphalt additive, known to many as “the goop”, in an attempt to improve the track’s “grip” and make for better racing.

The Times Argus reported that the next scheduled event for Sunday, May 21 is still on as scheduled, but that changes may need to be made.

