Payea inherits victory for first Devil’s Bowl win, ninth career ACT triumph

WATERBURY – American-Canadian Tour officials announced on Tuesday that apparent Spring Green 117 victor at Devil’s Bowl Speedway Jonathan Bouvrette has been disqualified.

Bouvrette was found to have violated Rule 11 in the 2017 American-Canadian Tour Late Model rulebook, which pertains to the American-Canadian Tour’s spec motor program.

In an official release by the American-Canadian Tour, officials state that it was “determined during post-race technical inspection that unapproved engine components had been utilized on the Bouvrette team’s powerplant.”

Bouvrette will forfeit all championship points and prize monies won during the Spring Green event. He has also been fined $1,500 and has been placed on technical probation for the remainder of the 2017 season for both ACT Late Model Tour and Serie ACT Quebec events.

“The ACT crate motor program is a foundational component of our series,” American-Canadian Tour Managing Director Darla Hartt stated in the release. “Our ACT competitors rely on us to maintain strict policies regarding motors, tires and shocks which significantly curb their costs, and provide a level playing field for a wide variety of teams.

“The ACT model created by Tom Curley has worked well for us for many seasons, and we will continue to be vigilant in its operation.”

As a result of Bouvrette’s disqualification, Milton, Vt. driver Scott Payea will inherit the win for his ninth career ACT Late Model Tour win, tying Brent Dragon and Phil Scott for sixth on the all-time wins list.

Connecticut driver Dillon Moltz will inherit the second spot while Rich Dubeau will post a career-best third place finish. Bobby Therrien will inherit the fourth position in the official results with Josh Masterson posting his second career top-five finish with a fifth-place result.

Kyle Welch, Dany Trepanier, Joey Polewarczyk Jr., and Chris Riendeau will all move up one spot from their original top-ten finishing order with Mike Ziter breaking into the top-ten as a result of Bouvrette’s disqualification.

The ACT Late Model Tour returns to racing action on Sunday, June 11 at Thunder Road Speedbowl for run the postponed Community Bank 150. Serie ACT Quebec will open their season on Saturday, June 10 at Autodrome Montmagny.

PHOTO: Jonathan Bouvrette, seen here at Lee USA Speedway, has been disqualified from his Spring Green 117 race win at Devil’s Bowl Speedway for unapproved engine components. (Alan Ward photo)