CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Legendary broadcaster and Vermont native Ken Squier has been selected to be enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Squier was paramount in the first live flag-to-flag coverage of a 500-mile race in 1979 when CBS broadcasted the Daytona 500. That race turned into a rousing success when a major snowstorm kept most of the Americans home and tuned into their televisions. Squier’s legendary call of the final lap when Cale Yarborough and Donnie Allison crashed – and then fought – has been heard throughout the years.

Squier also co-founded the Motor Racing Network in 1970 and spent many years as a commentator before transitioning into television.

For nearly 20 years, Squier served as the lap-by-lap commentator of NASCAR racing for both CBS and TBS.

Squier was honored by the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012 with the creation of an award, the Squier-Hall Award, that honors the contributions of media to the success of NASCAR. He has also been a nominee to be awarded the prestigious Landmark Award.

Squier will be joined by the first NASCAR Cup Series champion Red Byron, championship car owner and legendary engine builder Robert Yates, team owner and championship crew chief Ray Evernham, and multi-time champion in NASCAR’s Truck Series Ron Hornaday Jr.

The five-person group will become the ninth group of inductees since the NASCAR Hall of Fame was established in 2010.

Squier founded the well-renowned Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vt. and was one of the co-owners of the track until April 2017.

PHOTO: Ken Squier has been selected for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame for the Class of 2018. (John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR photo)