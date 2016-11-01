PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Airborne Park Speedway officials announced on Tuesday that the track will transition to a dirt racing surface for the 2017 racing season.

“After exploring options and speaking with many people, this is the right decision and we’re moving forward with it,” Airborne Park Speedway promoter John walker said in a release issued by the track Tuesday.

Airborne will return to a DIRTcar-sanction, which was last seen at the track prior the 2015 season. The track will employ DIRTcar’s rulebook. The track will be headlined by the 358 Modifieds and will retain the Sportsman Modified class.

“I think it’s imperative that we bring the 358’s back,” Walker said. “The fans love them and a number of the 358 teams, old and new, have been in contact with us with the rumors out there.”

“I’m very excited to have Airborne on board as a DIRTcar member,” DIRTcar Northeast Director of Series and Sanctioning Mike Perrotte said. “Airborne has always been a special place for me.”

Perrotte was the promoter of Airborne from 2005 to 2014 and oversaw many improvements to the half-mile oval, including a transformation of the racing surface.

Airborne opened as a dirt track in 1954 and has seen multiple surface transitions since that time. The track’s last surface change came in 1990.

PHOTO: The 358 Modifieds will return as the headline class at Airborne Park Speedway in 2017 as the track will transition to a dirt racing surface moving forward. (Alan Ward photo)