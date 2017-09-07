Therrien and Demers separated by just 31 points

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

BARRE — Sixty-five laps. Two drivers. One champion.

Bobby Therrien and Trampas Demers will vie on Friday night at Thunder Road to add their name to the granite monument that sits at the main entrance as the 2017 “King of the Road”.

Therrien enters the 65-lap Community College of Vermont Championship Finale up by 31 points over Demers.

The Hinesburg driver Therrien has been at or near the top of the Late Model championship standings since his season opening win during the Memorial Day Classic. He has added three additional runner-up finishes along the way plus assisted by five bonus-point counting semi-feature wins.

Demers, of South Burlington, rocketed into championship contention after big three week July stretch that saw him sandwich a second place finish in between a win during the Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 and a third place finish in the double point counting Mid-Season championships.

Unofficially, if Therrien finishes sixth or better, he will be the 2017 Thunder Road “King of the Road”.

Demers has posted a division leading seven podium finishes in 13 races while tacking on an additional five top-ten place finishes. His average finishing position is more than one full position better than Therrien’s during the 2017 season.

But, Therrien’s run to the championship chase has been assisted by his performance in his heat races and semi-feature. Demers has outperformed Therrien in feature race point total by 38 points, but Therrien has earned 69 more points during the heat race and semi-features this season than Demers.

For Therrien, a championship on Friday night would make him the lone driver to claim a title in all three divisions of Thunder Road’s current day ladder system.

For Demers, it would be the culmination of years of work on a roller coaster of a ride that dates back to the early 2000s.

Thunder Road’s championship season will conclude on Friday, September 8 with the Community College of Vermont Championship Finale as the track will crown its Late Model, Flying Tiger, and Street Stock champions. Post time is set for 7:00pm.

PHOTO: Bobby Therrien (5) leads Trampas Demers (85) by 31 points as both drivers search for their first Thunder Road “King of the Road” championship.