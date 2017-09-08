(From track press release)

BARRE — Due to an inclement forecast, Thunder Road officials have postponed the Community College of Vermont (CCV) Championship Night that was scheduled for Friday, September 8. The event has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 10 at 2:00pm.

It is the third time this year that CCV Night has been postponed due to weather. The event was originally scheduled for June 29.

“While the forecasted rain might let off by the evening hours, it is expected to be followed by a combination of cool temperatures and humid conditions,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said. “As a result, the track conditions will be considerably less than ideal for our drivers, and the viewing conditions will be less than ideal for our fans. With the championships in three divisions on the line, we want to give everyone the best possible situation for racing.”

CCV Championship Night will be the final point-counting event of the year for the Thunder Road Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Allen Lumber Street Stocks. Extra-distance features will be on the card for all divisions with 65 laps for the Late Models, 50 laps for the Flying Tigers, and 35 laps for the Street Stocks.

Qualifying for the final round of the 2017 “King of the Road” championship chase begins at 2:00pm on Sunday, September 10. The pits will open at 10:30am and the front gates will open at 12:15pm. Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

PHOTO: Thunder Road has postponed CCV championship night to Sunday, which will see Bobby Therrien (5) and Trampas Demers (85) vie for the Late Model track championship. (Alan Ward photo)