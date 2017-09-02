Burnett Scrap Metal team sits third in both ACT Late Model Tour, Thunder Road Late Model point standings

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BARRE — Jason Corliss is well on his way in achieving something that hasn’t been done in many years.

The Barre driver sits third in both the ACT Late Model Tour and Thunder Road Late Model point standings and is well on his way to finishing inside the top-five for both.

Doing so won’t make him the first driver to do so in a while — Nick Sweet achieved the feat last year when he won the ACT Late Model Tour championship and finished second in the Thunder Road Late Model championship.

For Corliss, the achievement comes by doing so while running the same car on the ACT Late Model Tour and weekly at Thunder Road.

“To be running as strong as we have in our first full year on the Tour, it feels good while running weekly at Thunder Road at the same time,” Corliss said, “It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of man hours.

“I’m just really proud of how upbeat the team is and how energized everyone still is every week.”

The driver of the No. 66 Burnett Scrap Metal Ford Fusion has earned three wins this season during weekly Thunder Road Late Model competition while earning multiple podium finishes on the ACT Late Model Tour.

“To say before the season that we were going to win three races, I would have never believed you,” Corliss said. “It’s so hard to get one win (at Thunder Road). To get three, it’s mind blowing. I’m really, really thankful.

“(And) coming off the Tour run we had (at White Mountain), I’m really happy. Even when the car is not great, we’re still able to produce results.”

The Chris Burnett-owned, Andrew Hill-led team has spent many hours in their race shop as they work to prepare the car for Thunder Road each week. On four occasions, the team has spent Friday night preparing the car for an ACT Late Model Tour event on Saturday. But, the hours spent for Corliss and his team has been something they hoped would turn them into championship contenders.

“To be quite honest, we had championship hopes,” Corliss said. “(But), we have a championship caliber team. We just haven’t been consistent.

“It’s something you plan for and you work for; you think about in the shop. That’s what you do it for. Usually, it doesn’t come to fruition. (But) we have the ingredients to be a consistent runner for a long time coming.”

Corliss enters the Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200 at Thunder Road fresh off a race win during the final Thursday night event of the season.

“I’m really looking forward to (the Labor Day Classic),” Corliss said. “We have to make some changes to the car because it wasn’t a 200 laps car (in the final Thursday night race). But my guys are good.

“We’re going to be ready for that 200 lapper. It’s a big race and we want a big race. (The) Thursday wins are fun. They’re tough. But we want a big one and we’re hungry and we’re going after the Labor Day Classic.”

Monday’s 39th Annual Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200 at Thunder Road goes green at 1:00pm.

PHOTO: Jason Corliss has earned three Thunder Road Late Model wins this season and two ACT Late Model Tour podium finishes with the same car. (Alan Ward photo)