–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BRADFORD — Adam Pierson has made it seem like he was never gone from Bear Ridge Speedway.

The East Corinth driver used an impressive crossover move to go from outside-to-inside on Walt Hammond Jr. in turn one on a lap 23 restart to take the lead and claim the win in the Valley Floors feature event.

The win for Pierson was his second straight in Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified action after he sat dormant for most of the 2017 season as he ran full time with the USAC ARDC Midget Series.

Pierson started the 40-lap feature event from the 21st position and made quick work through the field as he resided inside the top-ten by lap ten.

The multi-time Bear Ridge Speedway track champion had moved into the fourth position by lap 20 and into third on the lap 23 restart.

The restart saw Hammond in the first row all alone as part of the Delaware-style restart, with Pierson to the outside of early race leader Steven Flint. Pierson would zoom out past Flint, and tried to keep it going past Hammond. However, Pierson would swap lanes and jump to the inside of Hammond into turn one and claimed the lead on lap 24.

Pierson and Hammond would briefly go side-by-side before Pierson took sole possession of the top spot and zoomed away.

Hometown driver Jordan Fornwalt ran from a 15th place starting position to finish third while Hammond, of Canaan, N.H., settled for third. Flint held on for fourth with D.J. Robinson fifth.

Kevin Chaffee ran from an 18th place starting position to finish sixth with Robert Tucker seventh. Point leader Derek Graham finished eighth with Wayne Stearns ninth. Terry Williams completed the top-ten finishers.

Unofficially, Graham stretched his point lead from 10 points to 22 points with Williams inheriting the second position. Richie Simmons fell to third unofficially, 25 points back of Graham, after a 15th place finish. Tucker held onto fourth in the standings, 33 points back, and Buckwold fifth, 50 points back.

Todd Hayward threw his name into the Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupe championship battle with a thrilling win in their 30-lap feature event.

The Bradford driver made a last lap pass on former Coupe champion Gene Pierson Jr. to steal the win.

Hayward challenged Pierson following a lap 25 restart and worked to the outside. Pierson would shut the door quickly on Hayward, but Hayward would switch lanes and jump to Pierson’s inside.

The duo would go door-to-door over the final four laps and Hayward would pull ahead on the final lap and claim the win.

Pierson, of East Corinth, finished second while Melvin Pierson battle back from an early race penalty to finish third. Early race leader John Harrington finished fourth with Tyler Stygles fifth.

Chris LaForest finished sixth while Earl Maxham battle back from an early race spin after he challenged for the lead to finish seventh. Jason Horniak, rookie Tanner Siemons, and Buster Kathan completed the top-ten finishers.

Unofficially, Brian Chaffee held onto the point lead with a 12th place finish after a last lap spin. Chaffee will hold a nine-point advantage over Hayward, which is down from his 21-point cushion he entered with over Jason Colbeth. Gene Pierson sits in third after he nearly cut his 50-point deficit in half, with Colbeth fourth and Melvin Pierson fifth. Those three drivers are separated by just three points.

Ryan Christian of Canaan, N.H. won a shortened C.A. Miller Limited Late Model feature event for his ninth feature win of the season.

The event was shortened after Kevin Dickinson and Wayland Childs were involved in a hard incident in turn one on lap 17. Both drivers were uninjured.

John Neddo of Barre finished second while Kelly Miller Sr. completed the podium finishers.

Jesse Durkee took another step toward claiming the Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinder championship as he claimed the win in their 20-lap feature event.

The South Royalton driver took the lead midway through the event from Kelly Miller Jr. and sailed away to the win.

The win for Durkee was his fifth of the season.

Steve Bell of Danville finished second while Kelly Miller Jr. held on for third. Bobby Bell and Buddy Welch completed the top-five finishers.

Erik Lundblad of Waitsfield won the 75-lap Enduro.

Bear Ridge Speedway continues its 50th season celebration on Saturday, September 9 with the Spencer Rocke Memorial event sponsored by the Vermont Lumberjacks. Bear Ridge’s four weekly divisions will be joined by the USAC Dirt Midget Association. Post time is set for 6:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Valley Floors Night

Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, Vt.

Saturday, September 2, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified (40 laps)

1. Adam Pierson, East Corinth

2. Jordan Fornwalt, Bradford

3. Walt Hammond Jr., Canaan, N.H.

4. Steven Flint, Orange

5. D.J. Robinson, Sharon

6. Kevin Chaffee, Bradford

7. Robert Tucker, Topsham

8. Derek Graham, Woodsville, N.H.

9. Wayne Stearns, Bradford

10. Terry Williams, Wells River

Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupes (30 laps)

1. Todd Hayward, Bradford

2. Gene Pierson Jr., East Corinth

3. Melvin Pierson, Corinth

4. Josh Harrington, Topsham

5. Tyler Stygles, Bradford

6. Chris LaForest, Bradford

7. Earl Maxham, Enfield, N.H.

8. Jason Horniak, Bradford

9. # Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.

10. Buster Kathan, Ludlow

C.A. Miller Limited Late Models (20 laps)

1. Ryan Christian, Canaan, N.H.

2. John Neddo, Barre

3. Kelly Miller Sr., Johnson

Weglarz Property Service Four Cylinders (20 laps)

1. Jesse Durkee, South Royalton

2. Steve Bell, Danville

3. Kelly Miller Jr., Johnson

4. Bobby Bell, St. Johnsbury

5. Buddy Welch, Corinth

PHOTOS:

1 – Adam Pierson celebrates his second straight Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature win on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. (T.J .Ingerson/VMM photo)

2 – Todd Hayward made a last lap pass to claim the win in the Wells River Chevrolet Sportsman Coupe feature. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)