(From track press release)

BARRE – Thunder Road officials have announced that the previously postponed Community College of Vermont Night event has been rescheduled for Friday, September 8 at 7:00pm. The event was originally slated for Thursday, June 29 before being delayed twice due to rain.

As a result of the rescheduling, the event will now be the final point-counting event of the season for each of the track’s weekly divisions. The Thunder Road Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Allen Lumber Street Stocks will all crown their 2017 champions on CCV Championship Night.

“With the event already having been delayed twice, the opportunity was there for us to take a different approach with the make-up date,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said. “There will certainly be a lot of drama that night with all three division titles up for grabs. We think the fans are in for a great show.”

Thunder Road will be back in action on Thursday, July 6 at 7:00pm with Premium Mortgage Night. A full night of racing is scheduled for the Thunder Road Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Allen Lumber Street Stocks as the season nears the halfway mark. The event will also feature the annual Marvin Johnson Memorial Non-Winners Event for Street Stock drivers looking to capture their first win on the Barre high banks. The pits open at 4:00pm and the front gates open at 5:15pm. Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

For more information contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

PHOTO: The Flying Tigers will crown their 2017 champion on the newly rescheduled CCV Night at Thunder Road. (Alan Ward photo)