NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. – The three-times postponed Foley Oil Late Model 150 at White Mountain Motorsports Park has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 29.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 3 but forecasted rain throughout the day forced the race’s postponement. The event had been rescheduled for Saturday, July 2, but heavy rains washed that day out.

Officials then rescheduled the event for the following day, Sunday, July 3, but the heavy rains the previous day caused many road closures throughout northern New Hampshire and officials postponed the race once again.

Multi-time Late Model champion Quinny Welch has been red hot at the quarter-mile oval as he has been the winner in four-of-five events held this season.

Jeff Marshall broke Welch’s win streak three weeks ago while multi-time champion Stacy Cahoon has been a consistent front runner this season. White Mountain newcomer Jesse Switser has shown early season strength while sophomore campaigner Jonathan Lemany sits near the front of the Late Model point standings.

The Foley Oil Late Model 150 will also feature the popular Kid’s Pit Tours as well as Fireworks. Posttime for the event is 6:00pm.

(LinMat photo)