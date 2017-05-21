Back-to-front run nets Quebec driver first ACT Late Model Tour win

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

WEST HAVEN, Vt. – Jonathan Bouvrette had a drive that would have made American-Canadian Tour patriarch Tom Curley proud.

In the first ACT Late Model Tour since Curley’s passing, Bouvrette made a last-to-first run to claim his first career win on the United States-side series at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday.

“I’m very, very, very happy,” Bouvrette said. “This is my first time (at Devil’s Bowl). This is my first US win.

“It was a big performance today.”

Bouvrette was scheduled to start in the 14th spot after heat race and consolation round qualifying, but a flat tire found during driver introductions forced the No. 41 car pit side and to the rear of the field on the initial start.

The Blainville, Quebec pilot steadily climbed through the field and dodged some early race incidents to sit just inside the top-ten by the midway point of the Spring Green 117-lap event.

A flurry of mid-race cautions assisted Bouvrette to move into the six spot before the race’s penultimate restart on lap 76. From there, Bouvrette began his march toward the lead and worked past leader Bobby Therrien on the outside to take the lead on lap 98.

A late race caution saw Therrien move to the track’s preferred outside restart lane, but Bouvrette powered away to claim the win.

Bouvrette dedicated his win to Mr. Curley in victory lane and took a moment to collect his thoughts when asked what it meant to win for him.

“It’s hard that Tom’s not here for my first US win,” Bouvrette said. “But he’s probably looking down smiling. Definitely.”

Milton, Vt. driver Scott Payea started from the second spot and took control of the early race lead, but surrendered to Quebec driver Dany Trepanier on lap six. Payea would not go far from that spot and was part of a thrilling battle for the top spot between himself, Trepanier, and Therrien that saw the trio bang doors on multiple occasions. Payea would use the race’s final restart to get past Therrien to finish second.

Lee USA Speedway season opener winner Dillon Moltz finished third from an 11th place starting spot. The Waterford, Conn. driver appeared to be one to beat early on as he charged through the field quickly, but was unable to move much more forward once he cracked the top five. Moltz used the race’s final restart to move past Therrien, too, and claimed the third spot.

Rich Dubeau of Lebanon, N.H. made another impressive Devil’s Bowl Speedway start with his second career ACT Late Model Tour top-five finish with a fourth-place finish. Therrien, of Hineburg, Vt., held on for fifth after he led much of the second half of the race.

Two-time Devil’s Bowl Late Model champion Josh Masterson battled back from an early race penalty to finish sixth with Kyle Welch moving from a 12th place starting spot to finish seventh. Trepanier led the most laps during the 117-lap event, but faded late and finished eighth. Joey Polewarczyk Jr. fought from a poor qualifying result and a 25th place starting spot to finish ninth. Chris Riendeau turned in a quiet, but impressive performance to complete the top-ten finishers.

The ACT Late Model Tour will return to Thunder Road Speedbowl on Sunday, June 11 for the running of the Community Bank 150, which was postponed from April 30.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Spring Green 117

ACT Late Model Tour

Devil’s Bowl Speedway, West Haven, Vt.

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

1. (14) Jonathan Bouvrette, Blainville, Que.

2. (2) Scott Payea, Milton, Vt.

3. (11) Dillon Moltz, Waterford, Conn.

4. (10) Rich Dubeau, Lebanon, N.H.

5. (9) Bobby Therrien, Hinesburg, Vt.

6. (19) Josh Masterson, Bristol, Vt.

7. (12) Kyle Welch, Newport, N.H.

8. (4) Dany Trepanier, St-Edouard, Que.

9. (25) Joey Polewarczyk Jr., Hudson, N.H.

10. (16) Chris Riendeau, Ascutney, Vt.

11. (7) Mike Ziter, Barre, Vt.

12. (23) Scott Dragon, Milton, Vt.

13. (17) Miles Chipman, Nottingham, N.H.

14. (6) Jimmy Hebert, Williamstown, Vt.

15. (18) Jason Corliss, Barre, Vt.

16. (26) Dylan Payea, Milton, Vt.

17. (15) Steve Miller, Vergennes, Vt.

18. (24) Rich Lowery, Charlotte, Vt.

19. (21) # Ray Christian III, Norwich, Conn.

20. (3) Nick Sweet, Barre, Vt.

21. (20) # Mathieu Kingsbury, Blainville, Que.

22. (27) Spencer Morse, Waterford, Maine

23. (5) Seth Bridge, Mendon, Vt.

24. (1) Mark Jenison, Warwick, R.I.

25. (13) Mark Hudson, Norton, Mass.

26. (22) Claude Leclerc, Lanoarie, Que.

27. (8) Robert Bryant Jr., Brooklyn, Conn.

Did Not Start: Jason Durgan, Morrisonville, N.Y.; Jimmy Linardy, Somerville, Mass.; Brandon White, Kahnawahke, Que.

PHOTOS:

1. Jonathan Bouvrette celebrates his first ACT Late Model Tour win with a burnout on the fronstretch at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)

2. Jonathan Bouvrette points to a tribute to late ACT President Tom Curley on his race winning car at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)