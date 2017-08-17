Perry claims second Tiger feature; Davis rebounds with Street Stock victory

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BARRE — Tyler Cahoon put an exclamation point on his second half turnaround on Thursday night at Thunder Road.

The St. Johnsbury driver got past racer leader Boomer Morris in the late stages of the 50-lap U.S. Army Recruiting feature event and held off Cody Blake during a late restart to claim the win.

The win for the driver of the No. 38 R&R Fireworks/Berlin Optical Expressions/P&H Transportation Chevrolet was the second of his Thunder Road Late Model career.

“We had a tough first half of the season,” Cahoon said. “I wasn’t sure if some nights we could get out of our own way. But we’ve turned this thing around and to have a strong run at the end (of the season) is pretty exciting.

“RB Performance had put a fantastic setup in this (car). (Everyone) had stuck with us all summer long.”

Cahoon started in the fifth spot and quickly made his way to third, where he ran for much of the first half of the event. From there, Cahoon would briefly challenge Morris for the lead before a caution flag on lap 26 ended that bid.

The former Memorial Day Classic race winner would fall back to third following the lap 26 restart. However, Cahoon capitalized when Morris slipped up off of turn two and blocked the path of Blake, which allowed Cahoon to zoom to both driver’s inside. Cahoon would continue as he powered around both drivers and into the lead on lap 41.

“The first time, my eyes opened right up,” Cahoon said. “I thought ‘no way, that’s my opportunity.’ And I stuck in there and I thought we were going to be okay.

“But Boomer (Morris) is a tough competitor. He was fighting hard for it so we settled back in. The second time, from watching Boomer (Morris) before, I knew he was getting tight and I said ‘there might be an opportunity here. And when it came up, it was coming down to the end of the race, I had to do it.

“I stuck it in there and we got the lead, but then my biggest worry was Cody (Blake).”

A caution flag with just four laps left would put Blake to Cahoon’s outside, but Cahoon held on to grab the feature win.

“It was pretty hard,” Cahoon said of the final four-lap restart. “You have Cody Blake on the outside of you and you got Trampas Demers right behind you. I didn’t know what was going to happen other than I had to hit my marks and get as low on the pavement as possible.

“The car had a lot of drive off. This car has just been fantastic.”

The win for Cahoon was his third straight podium finish.

Blake, of Barre, finished second for his third straight podium finish, too, while second place point driver Trampas Demers third. Point leader Bobby Therrien finished fourth while defending champion Scott Dragon completed the top-five finishers.

Darrell Morin finished sixth with Brooks Clark seventh. Vermont Governor Phil Scott finished eighth while Jason Corliss and Mike Bailey completed the top-ten finishers.

Unofficially, Therrien was able to stretch his point lead over Demers by virtue of his heat race and semi-feature wins. Therrien will hold a 31-point advantage over Demers with just two championship races remaining.

Jamon Perry earned his second career Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature win in their 40-lap event.

The Hardwick driver took the lead on lap 13 from Jason Pelkey on the outside and held on through a four ensuing restarts to claim the win.

“We had to give them a run,” Perry said in victory lane.

Perry started the event in the ninth position.

Mike Martin, who was crowned the Myers Container Service Triple Crown champion one week ago, finished second with second place point driver Brendan Moodie third. Pelkey, who led laps eight through 12, settled for fourth with former champion Joe Steffen fifth.

Division point leader Jason Woodard averted disaster when he spun on lap 25 with a tire issue, but rebounded from the rear of the field to finish sixth. Trevor Lyman, too, bounced back from an early race incident to finish seventh with Matt Potter, Brian Delphia, and Dwayne Lanphear eighth through tenth, respectively.

Unofficially, Woodard will retain the point lead, but see it shrink by five points over Moodie with three races remaining in their 2017 season.

Former Street Stock champion Jamie Davis earned his ninth career win in the 25-lap Allen Lumber Street Stock event.

The Wolcott driver got past race leader Tom Campbell on lap 18 when Campbell slipped up off turn two. Davis would then hold onto the lead through a late race restart to claim the win.

“(Campbell) kept washing up and I would get my nose in there,” Davis explained in victory lane. “He would then slam the door. I told myself ‘that’s only going to happen so many times.’

“He got up a little bit and I got my nose in there and he washed up a bit.”

The win for Davis comes one week after his No. 43 car lost a motor.

Rookie driver Stephen Martin finished second with Brandon Lanphear third. Kelsea Woodard and Al Maynard completed the top-five finishers. Sixth through tenth went to Dean Switser Jr., Gary Mullen, Kasey Collins, Matthew Smith, and Logan Powers.

Division point leader Cooper Bouchard was involved in a mid-race incident and finished 12th, unofficially.

With the incident, Bouchard unofficially saw his point lead shrink to 19 points over Lanphear with Maynard just an additional 11 markers back.

Thunder Road will complete its Thursday night racing season on Thursday, August 24 with Jet Service Envelope Night. Post time is set for 7:00pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — U.S. Army Recruiting Night

Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vt.

Thursday, August 17, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

(# — denotes rookie)

Late Models (50 laps)

1. Tyler Cahoon, St. Johnsbury

2. Cody Blake, Barre

3. Trampas Demers, South Burlington

4. Bobby Therrien, Hinesburg

5. Scott Dragon, Milton

6. Darrell Morin, Westford

7. Brooks Clark, Fayston

8. Phil Scott, Middlesex

9. Jason Corliss, Barre

10. Mike Bailey, South Barre

Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers (40 laps)

1. # Jamon Perry, Hardwick

2. Mike Martin, Craftsbury Common

3. Brendan Moodie, Wolcott

4. # Jason Pelkey, Barre

5. Joe Steffen, Grand Isle

6. Jason Woodard, Waterbury Center

7. Trevor Lyman, Hinesburg

8. Matt Potter, Marshsfield

9. Brian Delphia, Duxbury

10. Dwayne Lanphear, Morrisville

Allen Lumber Street Stocks (25 laps)

1. Jamie Davis, Wolcott

2. Stephen Martin, Craftsbury Common

3. Brandon Lanphear, Morrisville

4. Kelsea Woodard, Waterbury Center

5. Al Maynard, Fairfax

6. Dean Switser Jr., Lyndonville

7. Gary Mullen, Tunbridge

8. # Kasey Collins, Barre

9. Matthew Smith, Essex Junction

10. # Logan Powers, Middlesex

PHOTO: Tyler Cahoon celebrates his second career Thunder Road Late Model win on Thursday night. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)