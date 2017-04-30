BARRE – Threatening skies and forecast rain throughout the day forced Thunder Road officials to postpone the season opening ACT Late Model Tour Merchants Bank 150 on Sunday.

A rescheduled date was not immediately announced.

Thirty-five American-Canadian Tour Late Models were in the pit area for the 19th running of the season opening event at the quarter-mile oval.

The ACT Late Model Tour will travel to Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vt. for the Spring Green 117 on Sunday, May 7.

Thunder Road’s next event is scheduled for Sunday May 21 for the Harvest Equipment event that will begin the weekly Thunder Road championship season.

PHOTO: Reigning ACT Late Model Tour champion Nick Sweet (#40) and Lee USA Speedway season opening race winner Dillon Moltz (#5) go side-by-side during practice on Sunday prior to the event being postponed. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)