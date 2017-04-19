(From series press release)

OXFORD, Maine — Reigning Pro All Stars Series North champion DJ Shaw leads a stellar field of Super Late Model competitors to Oxford Plains Speedway Saturday afternoon for the first major event of the 2017 Maine stock car racing season, The Speedway Homes 150.

Shaw, 27, and now a two-time champion of the premiere full-bodied touring series in eastern North America, joins multi-time series champions Johnny Clark of Farmingdale and Ben Rowe of Turner in an effort to show a growing group of talented youngsters the quick way around Oxford Plains Speedway in their powerful short track racecars.

Rowe and the Richard Moody Racing team prevailed in the Oxford PASS lidlifter last season. Glen Luce of Turner and Joey Polewarczyk of Hudson, New Hampshire also won points-paying 150-lap PASS Super Late Model races last season. All three are entered in Saturday’s Speedway Homes 150.

The local hotshoes will be out in force hoping to turn back the challenges of the touring series invaders. Leading the charge will be Buckfield’s Timmy Brackett, a four-time track champion seeking his third straight title. Former Oxford 250 champion Scott Robbins of Dixfield will sport a different number this season and will be joined in the Super Late Model ranks by cousin Ryan Robbins, last year’s PASS Mod champion.

The open-wheel PASS Mods also highlight the Speedway Homes 150 racing card. Also on tap will be the opening event in the four-race 2017 Street Stock Open Quad Crown Series which will be contested at both Oxford Plains Speedway and the Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, Maine. INEX Legends Cars round out the four-division racing program. The first race goes to post at 2:00 p.m.

Oxford Plains Speedway is located at 877 Main Street (State Route 26) in Oxford, Maine. For more information visit oxfordplains.com or call (207) 539-8865.

(VMM file photo)