MacDonald, Griffith, Ramstrom, Babb highlight Pro Stock World Series entries

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

THOMPSON, Conn. — A tight Granite State Pro Stock Series championship chase and stacked field is set to highlight Friday night’s racing action during the 55th Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

The 2013 Granite State pro Stock Series champion Mike O’Sullivan holds a 14-point advantage over series newcomer Scott MacMichael with the series takes the green flag for their penultimate race of the season on Friday night.

“When you start the season, you have a goal (to win the championship) with your guys and you’re trying to accomplish a goal with them,” O’Sullivan said. “To see that goal through is a really good feeling.”

“I definitely want to win the championship in my rookie year,” MacMichael said. “It’d be great to get the championship. I’m 35 years old, I don’t want to win Rookie of the Year. I want to win the championship.”

Defending series champion Barry Gray sits just 31 points back of O’Sullivan. Series newcomer Nick Lascuola sits just 19 points back of Gray. Cory Casagrande sits fifth in the series standings. All three drivers are expected to compete on Friday night.

While MacMichael will look to close the championship gap, O’Sullivan will look to capture a win at the track that he has spent much of his career racing. He claimed the series win at Thompson in April 2014.

However, hot on the heels of the four top point drivers is a list of talented drivers that will look to claim the win in the 60-lap event.

Eddie MacDonald has filed an entry to compete in his Pro Stock. The Rowley, Mass. driver earned the Pro All Stars Series win at Thompson back in April and claimed the Granite State Pro Stock Series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July.

The 2015 Granite State Pro Stock Series champion Derek Griffith has filed an entry for Friday night’s race and will look to claim his first win at Thompson.

Two other former Granite State Pro Stock Series Thompson race winners, Larry Gelinas and Derek Ramstrom, have filed early entries for the Sunoco World Series 60. Both drivers have previously earned Pro Stock championships at Thompson.

Thee 2017 series race winners are expected to compete in Friday night’s event. Riverhead Raceway winner Mike Mitchell, Claremont Speedway winner Tommy O’Sullivan, and Monadnock Speedway winner Josh King have filed entries to compete.

Former Thompson Speedway Sunoco Modified champion and recent ACT Invitational winner Woody Pitkat will compete in the Granite State Pro Stock Series event.

Three other drivers from Maine will compete in the 60-lap event. Star Speedway Small Block Super Modified champion Brad Babb will roll out his family-owned Pro Stock to compete. Rusty Poland and Phil Richardson have also filed entries.

Racing is set to begin on Friday night at 5:00pm with the Granite State Pro Stock Series and Thompson Late Models highlighting the card.

PHOTOS: Mike O’Sullivan (08) and Scott MacMichael (72) carry a tight Granite State Pro Stock Series championship battle into Friday night’s event during the Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway. (LinMat photos)