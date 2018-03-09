Sixty-one drivers that represent various disciplines from multiple tracks and series in and around the State of Vermont have been named as nominees for the 2017 VMM Driver of the Year awards hosted online at VtMotorMag.com
The ninth annual fan-voted Driver of the Year awards will recognize stock car drivers from VMM’s focus tracks and series, as well as various regional touring series, for their efforts during the 2017 racing season across eleven categories.
Competitors are nominated for selection for “Driver of the Year” awards in Open Wheel, Late Model/Limited/Sportsman, and Four Cylinder categories, as well as categories for Touring drivers, drivers competing at Vermont’s four weekly race tracks: Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Devil’s Bowl Speedway Asphalt and Dirt in West Haven, and Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl in Barre. There are also nominations for Breakout Driver of the Year and Rookie Driver of the Year.
Ten drivers have been nominated for the Overall VtMotorMag.com Driver of the Year award: Thunder Road Vermont Milk Bowl champion Jason Corliss, Thunder Road Late Model second place Trampas Demers, Bear Ridge Four Cylinder champion Jesse Durkee, Bear Ridge Sportsman Modified champion Derek Graham, Devil’s Bowl Dirt Sportsman Modified second place Tim LaDuc, ACT Late Model Tour champion Scott Payea, Bear Ridge Four Cylinder third place Jason Porter, Thunder Road Late Model champion Bobby Therrien, Devil’s Bowl Speedway Dirt Sportsman Modified champion Kenny Tremont Jr., and Thunder Road Flying Tiger champion Jason Woodard.
This season, the Touring category has expanded to include Vermont drivers that compete outside of Vermont-based tracks or series.
Former Overall Driver of the Year award winners include Nick Sweet (2015 & 2016), Joey Polewarczyk Jr. (2014), Todd Stone (2013), Wayne Helliwell Jr. (2012), Kevin Chaffee (2011), Don Miller (2010), and Thomas Placey (2009).
Voting will open on Sunday, March 11 at 12:00pm EDT and will continue for one week, concluding on Sunday, March 18 at 12:00pm EDT. Fans and readers are eligible to vote once per day.
The award winners will be announced on Monday, March 19.
(Photos by Alan Ward and Barry Snelling)
VtMotorMag.com Driver of the Year
Jason Corliss – Thunder Road Vermont Milk Bowl Champion, ACT Late Model Tour 3rd Place, Thunder Road Late Model 3rd Place
Trampas Demers – Thunder Road Vermont Governor’s Cup Winner, Thunder Road Late Model 3rd Place
Jesse Durkee – Bear Ridge Four Cylinder Champion, Devil’s Bowl Dirt Four Cylinder Sweepstakes Winner
Derek Graham – Bear Ridge Sportsman Modified Champion
Tim LaDuc – Devil’s Bowl Dirt Sportsman Modified 2nd Place, Devil’s Bowl Dirt Open Competition Winner
Scott Payea – ACT Late Model Tour Champion, Thunder Road Labor Day Classic Winner
Jason Porter – Bear Ridge Four Cylinder 3rd Place, Devil’s Bowl Dirt Mini Stock Race Winner
Bobby Therrien – Thunder Road Late Model Champion, Thunder Road Memorial Day Classic Winner
Kenny Tremont Jr. – Devil’s Bowl Dirt Sportsman Modified Champion, NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Vermont State Champion, Devil’s Bowl Dirt 100 Winner
Jason Woodard – Thunder Road Flying Tiger Champion
Bear Ridge Speedway Driver of the Year
Brian Chaffee
Wayland Childs
Dean Christensen
Ryan Christian
Jason Colbeth
Jesse Durkee
Derek Graham
Jason Porter
Robert Tucker
Buddy Welch
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Asphalt Driver of the Year
Seth Bridge
Robert Bryant Jr.
Roo Forrest
Cam Gadue
Jim McKiernan
Shawn Moquin
Ron Proctor
Dylan Rabtoy
Vince Quenneville Jr.
Zach Wood
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Dirt Driver of the Year
Chris Charbonneau
Austin Chaves
Bill Duprey
Lacey Hanson
Tim LaDuc
Aaron Mulready
Chris Murray
Jason Porter
Vince Quenneville Jr.
Kenny Tremont Jr.
Thunder Road Speedbowl Driver of the Year
Jason Corliss
Jamie Davis
Trampas Demers
Scott Dragon
Dwayne Lanphear
Trevor Lyman
Mike Martin
Brendan Moodie
Bobby Therrien
Jason Woodard
Touring Driver of the Year
Travis Benjamin
Jonathan Bouvrette
Clay Dow
Bunker Hodgdon
Will Hull
Dillon Moltz
Brendan Moodie
Scott Payea
Kodi Sabins
Matt Sonnhalter
Open Wheel Driver of the Year
Brian Chaffee
Dean Christensen
Jason Colbeth
Clay Dow
Derek Graham
Will Hull
Tim LaDuc
Vince Quenneville Jr.
Kenny Tremont Jr.
Robert Tucker
Late Model Driver of the Year
Jason Corliss
Ryan Christian
Trampas Demers
Trevor Lyman
Brendan Moodie
Chris Murray
Scott Payea
Dylan Rabtoy
Bobby Therrien
Jason Woodard
Four Cylinder Driver of the Year
Chris Charbonneau
Jamie Davis
Jesse Durkee
Andrew FitzGerald
Roo Forrest
Cam Gadue
Shawn Moquin
Jason Porter
Buddy Welch
Zach Wood
Breakout Driver of the Year
Cooper Bouchard
Roo Forrest
Lacey Hanson
Todd Hayward
Matt Lashua
Aaron Mulready
Dylan Rabtoy
Robert Tucker
Adam Whitney
Kelsea Woodard
Rookie of the Year
Tyler Austin
Cam Gadue
Evan Hallstrom
Walter J. Hammond
Shawn Moquin
Jaden Perry
Jamon Perry
Logan Powers
Tanner Siemons
Kyle Streeter