Sixty-one drivers that represent various disciplines from multiple tracks and series in and around the State of Vermont have been named as nominees for the 2017 VMM Driver of the Year awards hosted online at VtMotorMag.com

The ninth annual fan-voted Driver of the Year awards will recognize stock car drivers from VMM’s focus tracks and series, as well as various regional touring series, for their efforts during the 2017 racing season across eleven categories.

Competitors are nominated for selection for “Driver of the Year” awards in Open Wheel, Late Model/Limited/Sportsman, and Four Cylinder categories, as well as categories for Touring drivers, drivers competing at Vermont’s four weekly race tracks: Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Devil’s Bowl Speedway Asphalt and Dirt in West Haven, and Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl in Barre. There are also nominations for Breakout Driver of the Year and Rookie Driver of the Year.

Ten drivers have been nominated for the Overall VtMotorMag.com Driver of the Year award: Thunder Road Vermont Milk Bowl champion Jason Corliss, Thunder Road Late Model second place Trampas Demers, Bear Ridge Four Cylinder champion Jesse Durkee, Bear Ridge Sportsman Modified champion Derek Graham, Devil’s Bowl Dirt Sportsman Modified second place Tim LaDuc, ACT Late Model Tour champion Scott Payea, Bear Ridge Four Cylinder third place Jason Porter, Thunder Road Late Model champion Bobby Therrien, Devil’s Bowl Speedway Dirt Sportsman Modified champion Kenny Tremont Jr., and Thunder Road Flying Tiger champion Jason Woodard.

This season, the Touring category has expanded to include Vermont drivers that compete outside of Vermont-based tracks or series.

Former Overall Driver of the Year award winners include Nick Sweet (2015 & 2016), Joey Polewarczyk Jr. (2014), Todd Stone (2013), Wayne Helliwell Jr. (2012), Kevin Chaffee (2011), Don Miller (2010), and Thomas Placey (2009).

Voting will open on Sunday, March 11 at 12:00pm EDT and will continue for one week, concluding on Sunday, March 18 at 12:00pm EDT. Fans and readers are eligible to vote once per day.

The award winners will be announced on Monday, March 19.

(Photos by Alan Ward and Barry Snelling)

VtMotorMag.com Driver of the Year

Jason Corliss – Thunder Road Vermont Milk Bowl Champion, ACT Late Model Tour 3rd Place, Thunder Road Late Model 3rd Place

Trampas Demers – Thunder Road Vermont Governor’s Cup Winner, Thunder Road Late Model 3rd Place

Jesse Durkee – Bear Ridge Four Cylinder Champion, Devil’s Bowl Dirt Four Cylinder Sweepstakes Winner

Derek Graham – Bear Ridge Sportsman Modified Champion

Tim LaDuc – Devil’s Bowl Dirt Sportsman Modified 2nd Place, Devil’s Bowl Dirt Open Competition Winner

Scott Payea – ACT Late Model Tour Champion, Thunder Road Labor Day Classic Winner

Jason Porter – Bear Ridge Four Cylinder 3rd Place, Devil’s Bowl Dirt Mini Stock Race Winner

Bobby Therrien – Thunder Road Late Model Champion, Thunder Road Memorial Day Classic Winner

Kenny Tremont Jr. – Devil’s Bowl Dirt Sportsman Modified Champion, NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Vermont State Champion, Devil’s Bowl Dirt 100 Winner

Jason Woodard – Thunder Road Flying Tiger Champion

Bear Ridge Speedway Driver of the Year

Brian Chaffee

Wayland Childs

Dean Christensen

Ryan Christian

Jason Colbeth

Jesse Durkee

Derek Graham

Jason Porter

Robert Tucker

Buddy Welch

Devil’s Bowl Speedway Asphalt Driver of the Year

Seth Bridge

Robert Bryant Jr.

Roo Forrest

Cam Gadue

Jim McKiernan

Shawn Moquin

Ron Proctor

Dylan Rabtoy

Vince Quenneville Jr.

Zach Wood

Devil’s Bowl Speedway Dirt Driver of the Year

Chris Charbonneau

Austin Chaves

Bill Duprey

Lacey Hanson

Tim LaDuc

Aaron Mulready

Chris Murray

Jason Porter

Vince Quenneville Jr.

Kenny Tremont Jr.

Thunder Road Speedbowl Driver of the Year

Jason Corliss

Jamie Davis

Trampas Demers

Scott Dragon

Dwayne Lanphear

Trevor Lyman

Mike Martin

Brendan Moodie

Bobby Therrien

Jason Woodard

Touring Driver of the Year

Travis Benjamin

Jonathan Bouvrette

Clay Dow

Bunker Hodgdon

Will Hull

Dillon Moltz

Brendan Moodie

Scott Payea

Kodi Sabins

Matt Sonnhalter

Open Wheel Driver of the Year

Brian Chaffee

Dean Christensen

Jason Colbeth

Clay Dow

Derek Graham

Will Hull

Tim LaDuc

Vince Quenneville Jr.

Kenny Tremont Jr.

Robert Tucker

Late Model Driver of the Year

Jason Corliss

Ryan Christian

Trampas Demers

Trevor Lyman

Brendan Moodie

Chris Murray

Scott Payea

Dylan Rabtoy

Bobby Therrien

Jason Woodard

Four Cylinder Driver of the Year

Chris Charbonneau

Jamie Davis

Jesse Durkee

Andrew FitzGerald

Roo Forrest

Cam Gadue

Shawn Moquin

Jason Porter

Buddy Welch

Zach Wood

Breakout Driver of the Year

Cooper Bouchard

Roo Forrest

Lacey Hanson

Todd Hayward

Matt Lashua

Aaron Mulready

Dylan Rabtoy

Robert Tucker

Adam Whitney

Kelsea Woodard

Rookie of the Year

Tyler Austin

Cam Gadue

Evan Hallstrom

Walter J. Hammond

Shawn Moquin

Jaden Perry

Jamon Perry

Logan Powers

Tanner Siemons

Kyle Streeter