TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — American-Canadian Tour Late Models will make some right turns in 2018.

Serie ACT and Grand Prix Trois-Rivieres officials came to an agreement that will see the Quebe-based Late Model series compete during the GP3R weekend on August 10, 11, and 12, 2018.

The 1.53-mile (2.46-kilometer) temporary street circuit is made up of 10 turns, including two right-handed turns. The event will be the first road course event in the 27-year history of the American-Canadian Tour Late Models.

The 41-lap, 100-kilometer feature event will take place on Sunday, August 12

“We (had) been talking with (late American-Canadian Tour President Tom Curley),” GP3R director Dominic Fugere said in Le Journal De Montreal. “It is with great pleasure that we finally have come to an agreement with his successor, Marc Patrick Roy.”

The Serie ACT event will share the race weekend with the NASCAR Pitny Series. Other various road racing series and clubs will compete as well

The event will add a 10th event to the 2018 schedule that is made up of four visits to Autodrome St-Eustache (May 20, July 7, August 18, September 23), four visits to Autodrome Montmagny (June 9, June 24, July 21, September 1), and a return visit to Autodrome Chaudiere (July 28).

The ACT Late Model Tour is scheduled to be off during the GP3R race weekend. Le Journal De Montreal states the American counterparts will be invited to compete on the road course for the first time.