Sprint Cars of New England, USAC Dirt Midgets highlight 2018 schedule

BRADFORD — Bear Ridge Speedway is set to kick off the next 50 years with a big 51st season of racing at the quarter-mile clay oval.

Track officials have set an action packed 21-race slate that will begin in early May and run through the summer and through the end of September.

The season will open on Saturday, May 5 with a double-point counting event and conclude on Saturday, September 22 with the Newport Chevrolet Sportsman Modified 100. The regular point-counting season will end on Saturday, September 16 with a double point counting event.

The USAC Dirt Midget Association will also anchor the season with Bear Ridge’s four weekly racing divisions with 12 events during the season on a near bi-weekly racing slate.

The Sprint Cars of New England will make their first of eight appearances on Saturday, May 12. The 360 winged warriors will make additional visits on May 26, June 9, July 7, July 21, August 18, September 1, and September 23.

The Wingless Auto Club will make seven visits in its second season, the first on May 19. The series will visit Bear Ridge again on June 16, June 30, August 4, August 11, September 8, and September 16.

The Granite State Mini Sprint Club will also make seven visits in 2018 at Bear Ridge with the first visit on June 9. The series will visit again on June 23, July 7, July 14, August 4, August 25, and September 16.

The Mike Estrada State Farm Insurance Enduro Series will compete five times in 2018, first on May 26 and again on June 23, July 28, September 1, and September 22.

The popular Sportsman Modified Madness event will take place during the track’s July 4th celebration on Saturday, June 30 that will feature a packed card of racing. The John Poor Memorial event that features the Sportsman Coupe three-segment Madness event will take place on August 4. The Limited Late Model Madness event will take place on July 21 with the Four Cylinder Madness event on June 9.

The always popular Old Timers night at the track will take place on August 18. The youth of Bear Ridge Speedway will take their rides around the track with bicycle races on July 28. Kid’s rides will take place on June 9 and August 11.

Double points will be paid for three events, in addition to the double point madness events for each division. The season opener on May 5, the mid-season championship event on July 7, and the point counting season finale on September 16 will pay double points in 2018.

Bear Ridge will pay back to charity in 2018 with four benefit nights — Vermont Foodbank on May 19, New Digs for Dogs on June 16, David’s House on July 7, and Racing Against Cancer on September 1.

2018 Bear Ridge Speedway Schedule

No.-Date-Event

# – Sat., April 28 – Upper Valley Car Show (Fireside Inn West Lebanon, N.H.)

1 – Sat., May 5 – FMS Auto Parts Opener – Double Points, USAC Dirt Midgets

2 – Sat., May 12 – Weekly Racing – Sprint Cars of New England

3 – Sat., May 19 – Dad’s 4 By Tool & Supply – USAC Dirt Midgets, Wingless Auto Club

4 – Sat., May 26 – R&M Automotive Night – Sprint Cars of New England, Enduro

5 – Sat., June 2 – Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Night – USAC Dirt Midgets

6 – Sat., June 9 – Mekkelsen RV Night – Sprint Cars of New England, Granite State Mini Sprints

7 – Sat., June 16 – Jiffy Mart of Bradford Night – USAC Dirt Midgets, Wingless Auto Club

8 – Sat., June 23 – Wells River Savings Bank Night – Granite State Mini Sprints, Enduro

9 – Sat., June 30 – July 4th Celebration – Modified Madness, USAC DMA, Wingless Auto Club

10 – Sat., July 7 – Dennis Preston Builder Mid-Season Championship – SCoNE, GSMS

11 – Sat., July 14 – Weekly Racing – USAC Dirt Midgets, Granite State Mini Sprints

12 – Sat., July 21 – Interstate Batteries/JTB Towing Night – Sprint Cars of New England

13 – Sat., July 28 – R&R Property Care Night – USAC Dirt Midgets, Enduro

14 – Sat., Aug. 4 – Walker Motor Sales Night – Coupe Madness, Wingless Auto Club, GSMS

15 – Sat., Aug. 11 – Swenson Insurance Night – USAC Dirt Midgets, Wingless Auto Club

16 – Sat., Aug. 18 – Sabil & Sons Old Timers Night – Sprint Cars of New England

17 – Sat., Aug. 25 – Dead River Night – USAC Dirt Midgets, Granite State Mini Sprints

18 – Sat., Sept. 1 – Valley Floors Night – Sprint Cars of New England, USAC DMA, Enduro

19 – Sat., Sept. 8 – Staunch Security Night – USAC Dirt Midgets, Wingless Auto Club

20 – Sat., Sept. 15 – 99Rock NE Dirt Track Championship – Double Points, GSMS, Wingless

21 – Sat., Sept. 22 – Newport Chevrolet Night – Sportsman Modified 100, SCoNE, Enduro

PHOTO: The ‘Home of the Coupes’ has an action packed 2018 scheduled that will keep fans excited throughout the season. (Alan Ward photo)