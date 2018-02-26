Three $5,000-to-win races announced for 2018 schedule

WATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour is upping the ante on three ACT Late Model Tour races this season.

Series officials announced on Monday that the ACT Late Model Tour events at Oxford Plains Speedway in May, New London-Waterford Speedbowl in June, and Thunder Road Speedbowl in September will pay $5,000-to-win, double of what a normal ACT Late Model Tour event has paid in recent seasons.

The three races will be combined to be known as the “Summer Showdown Series”. An additional $5,000 will be up for grabs should a driver win all three Showdown Series races.

“We think this will be a win for both teams and fans,” ACT co-owner Cris Michaud said in a press release. “It gives everybody something extra to race for even if they’re not in the championship hunt. That added intensity means more exciting action for the fans.

“And if someone wins the first two events, then who wouldn’t want to be at Thunder Road on Labor Day weekend to see if they can pull off the sweep?”

The 150-lap, $5,000-to-win races will welcome Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine and New London-Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut back to the schedule after a one-year hiatus will the 200-lap event at Thunder Road is always one of the toughest races to win on the Tour schedule.

The three events will also award points toward the ACT Late Model Tour championship, which will begin on Sunday, April 15 at Lee USA Speedway for the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150.

PHOTO: Drivers from throughout the northeast are expected to partake in the newly announced ACT Summer Showdown Series that will see three races post a $5,000 winner’s share. (Alan Ward photo)