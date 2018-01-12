NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — White Mountain Motorsports Park released their 2018 schedule today and revealed a big Late Model event that will close out their season.

The two-day show will feature a 250-lap, $5,000-to-win Late Model event that will headline the event on Saturday and Sunday, September 15th and 16th.

NAPA Auto Parts will sponsor the weekend and will be known as the NAPA Blue & Gold 250 Weekend. The event will close out the track’s 25th season of operation.

“This is going to be an incredible weekend at (White Mountain)”, David Avery, White Mountain Motorsports Park General Manager, said. “We wanted to have a giant celebration for our 25th anniversary and I am proud to announce that this is bigger than I even imagined.”

The Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Models will headline Saturday’s event with a 150-lap event.

Also featured on the two-day show will be two 75-lap Tiger segments, while each of White Mountain’s regular divisions will take part in one day of the event. Monster Trucks will also be on hand.

White Mountain’s regular season will also feature a visit from the ACT Late Model Tour on Saturday, August 4 and an appearance by the Granite State Pro Stock Series on Saturday, July 28.

The Foley Oil & Propane 100 will take place on Saturday, June 30 and will be part of the track’s Independence Day celebration that will feature a 75-lap Tiger event and fireworks.

White Mountain’s 2018 season will open on Saturday, May 12.