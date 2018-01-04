NEMST to make first appearance since 2013

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BARRE — Super Late Models will roar at Thunder Road twice in 2018.

Track officials announced on Thursday that the PASS North Super Late Models will compete on Friday, September 28 as part of the previously announced “Milk Bowl Friday” event that takes place during the 56th Northfield Savings Bank Milk Bowl weekend. The series will also compete at on Sunday, May 27 as part of the Memorial Day Classic.

The North East Mini Stock Tour will join the PASS North Super Late Models for their first visit since 2013.

The V8 Street Stock Showdown Series and Thunder Road’s Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors will also compete on Friday night.

“We’re really excited about adding a third day of competition to Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said. “We’re looking forward to having the PASS Super Late Models and North East Mini Stock Tour be a part of it.

“The Vermont Milk Bowl has always been the biggest weekend on the Thunder Road calendar. By adding two of the top touring series in the region, along with the Street Stock Showdown Series, we hope to make it one of the biggest weekends on the Northeast motorsports calendar.”

The Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models will compete under-the-lights for the first time at Thunder Road for 150 laps. The North East Mini Stock Tour will compete in a 50-lap event.

Joey Doiron, Glen Luce, and D.J. Shaw have claimed the three previous PASS North Super Late Models wins at the track while Louis Maher won the lone North East Mini Stock Tour event.

Post time for the Friday night event will be set for 6:00pm. The 56th Northfield Savings Bank Milk Bowl will take place the following two days, on Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30, with the Late Models headlining the three-segment event.

(Alan Ward photo)