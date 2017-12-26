Longtime fixture Gallison steps down

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

WATERBURY — Longtime crew chief Pete Knights has been named as the Director of Competition for the ACT Late Model Tour the series announced on last week.

Knights will replace longtime American-Canadian Tour fixture Dean Gallison, who stepped down from the role at the conclusion of the 2017 race season. Gallison will retain his Director of Competition position at Thunder Road.

“We are very thankful to Dean for his many years of service to ACT,” Cris Michaud, American-Canadian Tour co-owner, said. “He brought a lot to the organization and leaves some big shoes to fill.

“That being said, we are happy to have Pete coming on board and believe he will be an asset to ACT for the 2018 season and for years to come.”

Knights has been crew chief of both veteran racers Stacy Cahoon and Randy Potter. Knights was named the 2008 ACT Crew Chief of the Year as the lead wrench for Potter.

“Being asked to join ACT as the Director of Competition is a great honor for me,” Knights said in a press release issued by American-Canadian Tour officials. “I hope to carry on what Dean and his crew have established with keeping cars and crews on a level playing field for the fans to enjoy.

“I’m looking forward to working with all the drivers and crews, as well as Cris Michaud and the entire ACT organization.”

Most recently, Knights served as Head Technical Inspector at White Mountain Motorsports Park, a role has held since 2013.

The 2018 ACT Late Model Tour season will open on Sunday, April 15 at Lee USA Speedway.

PHOTO: Pete Knights (right), seen talking with seven-time ACT champion Jean-Paul Cyr, was named the new Director of Competition for the ACT Late Model Tour last week. (Photo courtesy Bob Bigelow)