WATERBURY, Vermont — American-Canadian Tour (ACT) officials have announced the 2018 schedule of events for the ACT Late Model Tour. Ten events are scheduled at seven tracks located in four different U.S. states.

As has been custom in recent years, the 2018 ACT Late Model Tour season is scheduled to open with the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150 at Lee USA Speedway in Lee, N.H. on Sunday, April 15. The series will then head to Barre, Vt.’s Thunder Road Speedbowl on Sunday, April 29 for the 20th Community Bank 150.

Thunder Road is one of three tracks that will host two ACT Late Model Tour events in 2018. ACT will return to Thunder Road on Sunday, September 2 for the 40th Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200. The ninth event on the schedule will also be the longest event of the season.

The other two tracks hosting multiple events in 2018 are tracks that return to the ACT schedule after a one-season absence. Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway will hold a pair of 150-lap ACT events, which will be the third and eighth events on the schedule. The first event is scheduled for Sunday, May 20, while the second event will be run on Saturday, August 25 as part of Oxford 250 Weekend. They will be the only events held in the state of Maine.

Groveton, N.H.’s Speedway 51 will be the third track to hold two ACT events next season. The Caron Fabrication 151 will be held on Saturday, June 2 followed by the J.P. Sicard Inc. & Kingdom Gravel 151 on Saturday, July 14. They will be the fourth and sixth events, respectively, on the ACT schedule.

Connecticut’s New London-Waterford Speedbowl will also return to the ACT schedule in 2018 with a 150-lap event on Saturday, June 16. The Tour will make its annual visit to N. Woodstock, N.H.’s White Mountain Motorsports Park for the White Mountain 150 on Saturday, August 4.

After the Labor Day event at Thunder Road, ACT will crown its champion in the season-ending World Series 75 at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, October 13 as part of the Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing.

ACT rules and license applications for the 2018 season are now available at www.acttour.com. For more information, contact the ACT offices at (802) 244-6963 or media@acttour.com.

2018 ACT Late Model Tour Schedule

Event-Date-Track

1 – Sun., April 15 – Lee USA Speedway (150)

2 – Sun., April 29 – Thunder Road Speedbowl (150)

3 – Sun., May 20 – Oxford Plains Speedway (150)

4 – Sat., June 2 – Speedway 51 (151)

5 – Sat., June 16 – New London-Waterford Speedbowl (150)

6 – Sat., July 14 – Speedway 51 (151)

7 – Sat. Aug. 4 – White Mountain Motorsports Park (150)

8 – Sat., Aug. 25 – Oxford Plains Speedway (150)

9 – Sun., Sept. 2 – Thunder Road Speedbowl (200)

10 – Sat., Oct. 13 – Thompson Speedway (75)

PHOTO: The ACT Late Model Tour will hold a 10-race championship series in 2018, opening the season with the NH Governor’s Cup 150 at Lee USA Speedway on Sunday, April 15. (Alan Ward photo)