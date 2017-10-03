Hennequin scores Street Stock overall win; Hill claims Dwarf Car event

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BARRE — Jason Woodard capped off a championship winning season in style on Sunday at Thunder Road Speedbowl.

The 2017 Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger champion claimed the overall win in the two-segment Mini Milk Bowl for the division.

Woodard started on the pole position and ran to a fifth place finish in Saturday’s opening segment. He then ran from the rear of the field following the invert for segment two on Sunday to finish second.

The Waterbury Center driver posted the low score of seven (7) points, which was one point better than Dwayne Lanphear.

“That was a great race,” Woodard said in victory lane. “(My crew) gave me another great car. Yesterday, we had some back luck after the time trials with tires that were a little tired. We did the best we could do.

“We came back (on Sunday) from the back to the front.”

The win for Woodard was his fifth Flying Tiger win of the season and his first Milk Bowl weekend victory.

Lanphear, of Morrisville, finished third in Saturday’s opening segment and chased Woodard through the field, but was forced to settle for a fifth place finish at the checkered flag of Sunday’s second segment.

Mike Martin, who won the first segment, bounced back from an early race incident in segment two to finish ninth and earn third place overall. Derrick Calkins and last year’s Mini Milk Bowl winner Brendan Moodie completed the top-five overall finishers.

Sixth through tenth after the two-segment event went to Jaden Perry, Joel Hodgdon, Cameron Ouellette, Street Stock driver Cooper Bouchard, and Tyler Austin.

Will Hennequin charged through the field in the second 25-lap Allen Lumber Street Stock segment to claim the segment win and secure the overall victory.

The Hardwick driver finished fourth in the first segment which gave him the low score of five points.

The win for Hennequin was his first of the season and comes after he sustained a broken leg midway through the 2017 season that forced him to the sidelines despite being in championship contention.

Segment one winner Dean Switser Jr. was able to get to sixth when the checkered flag flew in the second segment and finished second overall. Garry Bashaw combined his runner-up finish in segment one with a seventh place finish in segment two to finish third overall with nine points.

Gary Mullen and Brandon Gray finished fourth and fifth overall with Road Warrior graduate Issac Spaulding, Stephen Martin, Bouchard, Logan Powers, and Kelsea Woodard sixth through tenth.

Andy Hill of Lower Waterford claimed the overall win in the two-segment New England Dwarf Car Mini Milk bowl.

Hill combined his segment one victory with a third place finish in segment two to post the low score of four points.

Tommy Smithers of Gilmanton, N.H. backed up his fourth place segment one finish with a second place segment two finish that bested Jason Wyman’s second and fourth segment one and two finishes to secure the runner-up spot. Wyman settled for third by virtue of the tiebreaker with Smithers.

Dave Gyger and Kevin Wyman completed the top-five overall finishers with Colby Bourgeois, Jeff Ainsworth, Cody Wyman, Tim Churchill, and Chad DuFour sixth through tenth, respectively.

VtMotorMag.com will have more from the 55th Northfield Savings Bank Milk Bowl soon.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Northfield Savings Bank Mini Milk Bowl

Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vt.

Saturday/Sunday, September 30/October 1, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown-Score

Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers (2 x 40 laps)

1. Jason Woodard, Waterbury Center — (5 + 2 = 7)

2. Dwayne Lanphear, Morrisville — (3 + 5 = 8)

3. Mike Martin, Craftsbury Common — (1 + 9 = 10)

4. Derrick Calkins, Danville — (7 + 4 = 11)

5. Brendan Moodie, Wolcott — (4 + 7 = 11)

6. Jaden Perry, Hardwick — (6 + 6 = 12)

7. Joel Hodgdon, Craftsbury Common — (2 + 10 = 12)

8. Cameron Ouellette, Barre — (9 + 8 = 17)

9. Cooper Bouchard, Hinesburgh — (16 + 3 = 19)

10. Tyler Austin, East Calais — (8 + 14 = 22)

Allen Lumber Street Stocks (2 x 25 laps)

1. William Hennequin, Hardwick — (4 + 1 = 5)

2. Dean Switser Jr., Lyndonville — (1 + 6 = 7)

3. Garry Bashaw, Lincoln — (2 + 7 = 9)

4. Gary Mullen, Tunbridge — (6 + 4 = 10)

5. Brandon Gray, East Thetford — (3 + 9 = 12)

6. Issac Spaulding, Wolcott — (10 + 5 = 15)

7. Stephen Martin, Craftsbury Common — (7 + 10 = 17)

8. Cooper Bouchard, Hinesburg — (16 + 2 = 18)

9. Logan Powers, Middlesex — (9 + 11 = 20)

10. Kelsea Woodard, Waterbury Center — (8 + 12 = 20)

New England Dwarf Cars (2 x 20 laps)

1. Andy Hill, Lower Waterford — (1 + 3 = 4)

2. Tommy Smithers, Gilmanton, N.H. — (4 + 2 = 6)

3. Jason Wyman, Franconia, N.H. — (2 + 4 = 6)

4. Dave Gyger, Campton, N.H. — (3 + 5 = 8)

5. Kevin Wyman, Bath, N.H. — (9 + 1 = 10)

6. Colby Bourgeois, St. Johnsbury — (5 + 6 = 11)

7. Jeff Ainsworth, Bethlehem, N.H. — (7 + 7 = 14)

8. Cody Wyman, Bath, N.H. — (8 + 8 = 16)

9. Tim Churchill, Lincoln, N.H. — (6 + 10 = 16)

10. Chad Dufour, Littleton, N.H. — (11 + 9 = 20)

PHOTOS:

1 – Jason Woodard celebrates his Flying Tiger Mini Milk Bowl win on Sunday afternoon at Thunder Road. (Alan Ward photo)

2 – Will Hennequin claimed the overall win in the two-segment Street Stock Mini Milk Bowl at Thunder Road. (Alan Ward photo)

3 – Andy Hill won the special Dwarf Car Mini Milk Bowl at Thunder Road. (Alan Ward photo)