All Speedway 51 division set to close 2017 race season

GROVETON, N.H. — Bobby Therrien will look for his third straight win in the Fall Brawl at Speedway 51 on Saturday.

The Hinesburg, Vt. driver is one of many top Late Model drivers from the region that have filed an entry for Saturday’s $5,000-to-win, 151-lap event.

Therrien survived to win the 2015 edition of the Fall Brawl before he went back-to-back one year ago.

Corliss, the recent winner of Thunder Road’s Milk Bowl, has also filed an entry. The Barre, Vt. driver currently sits third in the ACT Late Model Tour standings and posted a third place finish in Thunder Road’s weekly Late Model standings. Corliss will look to best his finishing position by one position from a year ago after he finished second.

White Mountain Motorsports Park Late Model champion Quinny Welch has also filed an entry to Saturday’s Fall Brawl. The Lancaster, N.H. driver picked up a win earlier this season at Speedway 51 in Late Model competition. Fellow White Mountain regular Jeff Marshall has also filed an entry.

A strong contingent of Quebec drivers are expected to attend the Fall Brawl on Saturday.

Recently crowned NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion Alex Labbe is expected to attend for Larue Motorsports as is NASCAR Whelen All-American Series third place national finisher Steve Cote. Multi-time Serie ACT Quebec champions Patrick Laperle and Donald Theetge have also filed entries as is Serie ACT newcomer Mathieu Kingsbury. Longtime Quebec driver Claude Leclerc is also expected to attend.

Sixteen-year-old Ryan Millington, who was recently crowned as the Hickory Motor Speedway Late Model champion, has entered the Fall Brawl. Millington’s father, Scott, is a native of Barre, Vt. and has had cars that have competed in the Late Model ranks in North Carolina and Virginia for years. Scott Millington earned a feature win at Speedway 51 back in the 1970s.

Many Speedway 51 regulars are expected to compete in the Fall Brawl 151, including champion Corey Mason, Chip Grenier, and Mike Kenison.

Also racing during the MOMS of Lancaster Fall Brawl will be the Tiger Sportsman, Street Stocks, Cyclones, Angels, and youth Daredevils. Post time is set for 1:00pm.

(Alan Ward photo)