Gray inherits Street Stock win

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

GROVETON, N.H. — Brendan Moodie capped off a dominating Speedway 51 season by leaving no doubt on Saturday.

The Wolcott driver dominated the 35-lap Tiger Sportsman feature during the Moms of Lancaster Fall Brawl.

Moodie picked up his tenth Speedway 51 Tiger Sportsman win of the season in 13 events this season. He finished second in the other three events.

Moode grabbed the lead early from a second place starting position and zoomed away. He weaved his way through lapped traffic late in the event and secured the win.

Thunder Road Flying Tiger champion Jason Woodard was able to snag the runner-up spot from Derrick Calkins as the duo worked through lapped traffic over the final few laps of the event. Calkins settled for third.

Speedway 51 Late Model regular Kevin Boutin finished fourth with Cameron Ouellette fifth. Jay Bennett, Mike Martin, Ryan Boutin, Tyler Austin, and Mike Giroux completed the top-ten finishers.

Brandon Gray inherited the win in the 25-lap Street Stock feature.

The East Thetford driver finished a close second on the race track to apparent winner Keith Normand, but Normand was disqualified in post race technical inspection for a motor compression violation.

Stephen Martin finished second while Brent Ming inherited the final spot on the podium. Brett Rowell and Reggie Theroux completed the top-five finishers while sixth through tenth went to Jeff Martin, Issac Spaulding, Ryan Ware, Todd Dunham, and Jeff Murray.

Travis Moulton won the two-segment Cyclone feature.

The Island Pond driver stole the win from Jamie Heath in the first segment and then was able to slice his way through the field to claim the overall win.

Chris Ouellette finished second overall with Nick Gilcris third. Heath settled for fourth overall with Todd Derrington fifth. Sixth through tenth went to Matt Mason, Mike Stearns, Garrett Labounty, Kevin Keene, and Sean McCarthy.

Vanessa Brown-Savage claimed the win in the two-segment Angels feature over Alexis Call and Shawna Whitcomb. Addie McDaniel and Mindy Bartlett completed the top-five finishers.

Call claimed the win in the two-segment Daredevil feature over Jesse Dunham and Cooper French. Hunter King and Julian Kenison finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Moms of Lancaster Fall Brawl

Speedway 51, Groveton, N.H.

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

Tiger Sportsman (35 laps)

1. Brendan Moodie, Wolcott, Vt.

2. Jason Woodard, Waterbury Center, Vt.

3. Derrick Calkins, Danville, Vt.

4. Kevin Boutin, Fairfax, Vt.

5. Cameron Ouellette, Barre, Vt.

6. Jay Bennett, Stark, N.H.

7. Mike Martin, Craftsbury Common, Vt.

8. Ryan Boutin, Fairfax, Vt.

9. Tyler Austin, East Calais, Vt.

10. Mike Giroux, North Hatley, Que.

Street Stocks (25 laps)

1. Brandon Gray, East Thetford, Vt.

2. Stephen Martin, Craftsbury Common, Vt.

3. Brent Ming, Island Pond, Vt.

4. Brett Rowell, Waterford, Vt.

5. Reggie Theroux, Derby, Vt.

6. Jeff Martin, Barre, Vt.

7. Issac Spaulding, Wolcott, Vt.

8. Ryan Ware, East Burke, Vt.

9. Todd Dunham, Fairlee, Vt.

10. Jeff Murray, Georgia, Vt.

DQ — Keith Normand, Concord, Vt.

Cyclones (2 x 25 laps)

1. Travis Moulton, Island Pond, Vt.

2. Chris Ouellette, Milan, N.H.

3. Nick Gilcris, Groveton, N.H.

4. Jamie Heath, Waterford, Maine

5. Todd Derrington, Sutton, Vt.

6. Matt Mason, Stark, N.H.

7. Mike Stearns, Johnson, Vt.

8. Garrett Labounty, Irasburg, Vt.

9. Kevin Keene, East Hardwick, Vt.

10. Sean McCarthy, Williamstown, Vt.

Angels (2 x 20 laps)

1. Vanessa Brown-Savage, Whitefield, N.H.

2. Alexis Call, Groveton, N.H.

3. Shawna Whitcomb, Lyndonville, Vt.

4. Addie McDaniel, Bridgton, Maine

5. Mindy Bartlett, Barre, Vt.

Daredevils (2 x 12 laps)

1. Alexis Call, Groveton, N.H.

2. Jesse Dunham, Fairlee, Vt.

3. Cooper French, Northfield, Vt.

4. Hunter King, Woodbury, Vt.

5. Julian Kenison, Groveton, N.H.

PHOTO: Brendan Moodie celebrates his Fall Brawl Tiger Sportsman win on Saturday evening at Speedway 51. (Alan Plummer/Smokin Shutters photo)