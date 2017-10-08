–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

GROVETON, N.H. — Bryan Mason had some special help with him on Saturday night at Speedway 51.

Days after the passing of his grandfather, the Stark, N.H. driver dominated the Moms of Lancaster Fall Brawl 151 to claim the biggest win of his career.

“It’s the best car I ever had,” Mason said. “I think he was the one setting it up or in the cockpit. But this one is definitely for him and my whole family.”

Mason took the lead from polesitter Steve Cote on lap 21 and never looked back to claim the win. The win earned Mason the $5,000 winner’s share as well as over $3,000 in lap money.

“This will pay for the couple of motors that I’ve gone through the last few weeks,” Mason joked. “It’s been a rough year. But it pays off in the end.”

Mason started in the fourth position in the 151-lap event and quickly asserted himself behind Cote in second early in the race. Cote and Mason opened a gap to third place runner Bobby Therrien, but on lap 21, Mason dove to the inside of Cote on the entrance to turn one to claim the top spot.

From there, Mason would only be challenged briefly by Therrien as they worked lapped traffic and through multiple restarts to claim the win.

Graniteville, Vermont driver Stephen Donahue ran inside the top-five for much of the 151-lap event and made a late race charge to finish second after he passed Corey Mason inside the final ten laps. Corey Mason of Groveton, New Hampshire battled back from a first lap incident that left his entire right side damaged and saw him compete with no hood to finish third.

Steve Cote of Ile Bizard, Quebec settled for fourth after he ran inside the top-three for nearly the entire distance while fellow Quebec driver Mathieu Kingsbury fought back from multiple race incidents and pit stops to complete the top-five finishers.

Speedway 51 regular Brendan Moodie finished sixth with Matt Pepin seventh. Mike Bailey, Mike Kenison, and Russell Clark completed the top-ten finishers.

Therren’s bid for the win ended when he spun off turn two on lap 92 and headed to the pits. On the ensuing restart, he would make contact with Chris Lacey that sent Therrien’s car head on into the frontstretch wall. Both Therrien and Lacey were uninjured.

The race was slowed 11 times by caution flags, including a red flag for the large incident that involved Therrien and Lacey. The race took just over one hour and 45 minutes to complete. Cote, Kenison, and Therrien earned the heat race wins. Dwayne Lanphear won the B-Feature.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Moms of Lancaster Fall Brawl 151

Speedway 51, Groveton, N.H.

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

1. (4) Bryan Mason, Stark, N.H.

2. (7) Stephen Donahue, Graniteville, Vt.

3. (10) Corey Mason, Groveton, N.H.

4. (1) Steve Cote, Ile Bizard, Que.

5. (8) Mathieu Kingsbury, Blainville, Que.

6. (4) Brendan Moodie, Wolcott, Vt.

7. (18) Matt Pepin, Salisbury, N.H.

8. (14) Mike Bailey, South Barre, Vt.

9. (2) Mike Kenison, Lancaster, N.H.

10. (13) Russell Clark, Littleton, N.H.

11. (15) Dylan Payea, Milton, Vt.

12. (16) Dwayne Lanphear, Morrisville, Vt.

13. (21) Claude Leclerc, Lanoraie, Que.

14. (17) Matthew Smith, Essex Junction, Vt.

15. (23) Reilly Lanphear, Duxbury, Vt.

16. (12) Marcel J. Gravel, Wolcott, Vt.

17. (11) Ryan Millington, Statesville, N.C.

18. (20) Brad Bushey, Highgate Center, Vt.

19. (3) Bobby Therrien, Hinesburg, Vt.

20. (22) Chris Lacey, Burlington, Vt.

21. (19) Quinny Welch, Lancaster, N.H.

22. (6) Scott Corey, Danville, Vt.

23. (9) Donald Theetge, Boischatel, Que.

PHOTO: Bryan Mason celebrates his over $8,000 payday after he dominated the Fall Brawl 151 at Speedway 51. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)