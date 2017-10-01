Switser rolls to Street Stock segment win; Hill wins Dwarf Car segment; Blakley wins thrilling Road Warrior feature

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BARRE — Mike Martin made a late race pass on Dwayne Lanphear to claim the win in the first segment of the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger Mini-Milk Bowl.

The Craftsbury Common driver got past Lanphear following a late race restart just after the duo battled side-by-side for nearly 10 laps for the race lead.

Joel Hodgdon slipped underneath Lanphear inside the final three laps to steal the runner-up position while Lanphear settled for third. Defending race winner Brendan Moodie finished fourth with newly crowned Flying Tiger champion Jason Woodard fifth.

Jaden Perry, Derrick Calkins, Tyler Austin, Cameron Ouellette, and Trevor Lyman completed the top-ten finishers.

Dean Switser Jr. used a pole position start on Saturday in the first segment of the Allen Lumber Street Stock Mini-Milk Bowl to claim the win.

The Lyndonville driver held on through an early race restart and led for the entire race distance.

Early season Street Stock race winner Garry Bashaw raced home in the second spot while invading driver Brandon Gray finished third. Will Hennequin and Street Stock champ Jamie Davis completed the top-five finishers.

Gary Mullen, Stephen Martin, Kelsea Woodard, Logan Powers, and Road Warrior graduate Issac Spaulding finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Jared Blakley came out on top of a thrilling Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warrior feature.

The Barre driver led in the late stages of their 30-lap feature event, but was overtaken by Jeffrey Martin as the duo ran through lapped traffic. Blakley, however, fought back and reclaimed the lead and ran to the race win.

Martin finished second with Jesse Gerrow third. Benjamin Ashford and Frank Putney completed the top-five finishers.

Andy Hill of Lower Waterford ran to the segment one victory in the visiting New England Dwarf Car Mini-Milk Bowl.

Hill took the top spot on lap four and held off division hotshoe Jason Wyman through late race restarts to claim the win.

Wyman settled for second with Dave Gyger third. Tommy Smithers and Colby Bourgeois completed the top-five finishers.

The final segments for the Flying Tigers, Street Stocks, and Dwarf Cars will take place between segments for the 55th Annual Northfield Savings Bank Milk Bowl. Post time is set for 1:00pm with the last chance qualifier for the Late Models rolling off at 12:15pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Northfield Savings Bank Mini-Milk Bowl

Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vt.

Saturday, September 30, 2017

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers Segment #1 (40 laps)

1. Mike Martin, Craftsbury Common

2. Joel Hodgdon, Craftsbury Common

3. Dwayne Lanphear, Morrisville

4. Brendan Moodie, Wolcott

5. Jason Woodard, Waterbury Center

6. Jaden Perry, Hardwick

7. Derrick Calkins, Danville

8. Tyler Austin, East Calais

9. Cameron Ouellette, Barre

10. Trevor Lyman, Hinesburg

Allen Lumber Street Stocks Segment #1 (25 laps)

1. Dean Switser Jr., Lyndonville

2. Garry Bashaw, Lincoln

3. Brandon Gray, East Thetford

4. William Hennequin, Hardwick

5. Jamie Davis, Wolcott

6. Gary Mullen, Tunbridge

7. Stephen Martin, Craftsbury Common

8. Kelsea Woodard, Waterbury Center

9. Logan Powers, Middlesex

10. Issac Spaulding, Wolcott

New England Dwarf Cars Segment #1 (20 laps)

1. Andy Hill, Lower Waterford

2. Jason Wyman, Franconia, N.H.

3. Dave Gyger, Campton, N.H.

4. Tommy Smithers, Gilmanton, N.H.

5. Colby Bourgeois, St. Johnsbury

6. Tim Churchill, Lincoln, N.H.

7. Jeff Ainsworth, Bethlehem, N.H.

8. Cody Wyman, Bath, N.H.

9. Kevin Wyman, Bath, N.H.

10. Beany O’Haire, Campton, N.H.

Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors (30 laps)

1. Jared Blakley, Barre

2. Jeffrey Martin, Barre

3. Jesse Gerrow, Craftsbury

4. Benjamin Ashford, Northfield

5. Frank Putney, Graniteville

6. Connor Garand, Barre

7. Fred Fleury, Graniteville

8. Eric Chase, Berlin

9. Trevor Rossi, Washington

10. Cole Smith, Swanton

PHOTO: Mike Martin, seen here earlier in the 2017 season, claimed the win in the opening segment for the two-segment Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger Mini-Milk Bowl. (Alan Ward photo)