After Icebreaker PASS win, veteran driver dominates ACT World Series 75; Payea clinches 2017 title

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

THOMPSON, Conn. — Eddie MacDonald began his season in victory lane at Thompson Speedway. On Saturday night, he likely ended his season in victory lane at Thompson.

The Rowley, Mass. driver earned a dominating win in the 75-lap ACT Late Model Tour Sunoco World Series event on Saturday night. MacDonald had opened the season with a win in the Pro All Stars Series event at Thompson.

The win for MacDonald was his second ACT Late Model Tour win of the season and the ninth of his career.

“(Crew chief) Rollie (Lachance) and the guys really gave me a great car,” MacDonald said. “They worked hard all weekend long. They did a great job and it was fun to drive.”

MacDonald started the season finale in the fifth spot and had made his way into the second position by lap 10.

A lap 11 restart was the setup MacDonald used to take the lead for the first time from Thompson Late Model regular William Wall, who had led every lap to that point. However, a lap 13 caution and ensuing restart gave Wall the lead back.

MacDonald, however, was not fazed and dove back to Wall’s inside on lap 17 on the entry to turn one. A brief side-by-side battle ensued before MacDonald zoomed past to take the lead for keeps on lap 19.

The eventual race winner would hold on through four ensuing restarts with Quebec challenger Jean-Francois Dery to his outside and zoomed away through a long green flag run that ended the race.

“I was hoping that we’d get some green flag racing going,” MacDonald said. “Finally, that happened and we were able to pull away.”

As MacDonald pulled away following the race’s final restart on lap 27, Thompson regular Woody Pitkat moved into the second position. MacDonald, however, extended his lead to a half straightaway and maintained that until the checkered flag.

“Logger, my spotter, was really good,” MacDonald said. “He was letting me know what was going on with everyone. It was definitely a fun race.”

MacDonald entered the weekend looking for two race wins as he competed in the Granite State Pro Stock Series event on Friday night. His bid for the win in that event ended when he suffered a right-rear tire issue and was forced to pit.

“It makes up for last night,” MacDonald said. “We didn’t get a great finish.”

The ACT Invitational winner Pitkat, of Stafford, Conn., settled for second after he was able to get past Wall and Dery on the final restart of the event. Dery, of Quebec, held off Dillon Moltz over the final 45 laps to finish third.

Secod place point driver Moltz, of Waterford, Conn., finished fourth after started 11th, while his title counterpart Scott Payea of Milton, Vt. clinched the 2017 ACT Late Model Tour championship with a fifth place finish.

Wall, recently crowned Thompson Late Model champion Ray Parent, Glen Boss, and Tom Carey III finished sixth through ninth while Rowland Robinson Jr. battled back from a mid-race spin while he ran fourth to finish tenth.

VtMotorMag.com will have more from the Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing at Thompson Speedway soon.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS — Sunoco World Series 75

ACT Late Model Tour

Thompson Speedway, Thompson, Conn.

Saturday, October 14, 2017

Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown

1. (5) Eddie MacDonald, Rowley, Mass.

2. (9) Woody Pitkat, Stafford, Conn.

3. (6) Jean-Francois Dery, Quebec, Que.

4. (11) Dillon Moltz, Waterford, Conn.

5. (15) Scott Payea, Milton, Vt.

6. (1) William Wall, Shrewsbury, Mass.

7. (7) Ray Parent, Tiverton, R.I.

8. (4) Glenn Boss, Danielson, Conn.

9. (12) Tom Carey III, New Salem, Mass.

10. (3) Rowland Robinson Jr., Steuben, Maine

11. (16) Josh Masterson, Bristol, Vt.

12. (2) Jimmy Hebert, Williamstown, Vt.

13. (13) Jason Corliss, Barre, Vt.

14. (8) Rich Dubeau, Lebanon, N.H.

15. (10) Matt Lowinski-Loh, Milford, Mass.

16. (19) Ray Christian III, Norwich, Conn.

17. (25) Mark Jenison, Warwick, R.I.

18. (22) John Warren, Chicopee, Mass.

19. (24) C.J. McLaughlin, Bellingham, Mass.

20. (27) Mark Hudson, Norton, Mass.

21. (17) Ryan Morgan, Pawcatuck, Conn.

22. (28) Vinny Arrengado, Warren, R.I.

23. (20) Ryan Kuhn, East Bridgewater, Mass.

24. (23) Jimmy Linardy, Somerville, Mass.

25. (18) Jared Materas, Westfield, Mass.

26. (14) Michael Benevides, Westerly, R.I.

27. (26) James Capps III, Penacook, N.H.

28. (21) Walter Sutcliffe Jr., East Haven, Conn.

PHOTO: Eddie MacDonald celebrates his Sunoco World Series ACT Late Model Tour 75 on Saturday night at Thompson Speedway. (T.J. Ingerson/VMM photo)