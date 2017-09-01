BARRE — Thunder Road and American-Canadian Tour officials have postponed the Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200 to Monday, September 4, 2017.

The event had been scheduled for Sunday, September 3, 2017, but a rainy forecast forced officials to postpone the event.

The ACT Late Model Tour sees a tight championship battle between the two drivers who have led every step of the way this season — Scott Payea and Dillon Moltz.

Payea, of Milton, Vt., holds a 28-point advantage over Waterford, Conn driver Moltz with two events remaining.

Thunder Road weekly competitor Jason Corliss sits third in the ACT Late Model Tour standings, two points ahead of former Thunder Road Flying Tiger champion Jimmy Hebert. New Hampshire driver Rich Dubeau sits fifth in the standings, eight points off of Corliss.

Josh Masterson sits 43 points back of Dubeau in sixth. Rowland Robinson Jr. resides in the seventh spot in the standings and will look to do one spot better than his June finish after he finished second to Payea. Kyle Welch, Miles Chipman, and Mike Ziter complete the top-ten in the ACT Late Model Tour standings.

Two-time Thunder Road champion Nick Sweet has entered behind the wheel of the No. 40 Mad Dog Motorsports car and will look for his fourth straight win in the Labor Day Classic.

On the Thunder Road side, while the weekly Late Models will not compete for points in the Labor Day Classic, the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks take tight point battles into their penultimate race of the season.

Jason Woodard, the 2014 Flying Tiger champion, holds a 22-point advantage over the 2015 Flying Tiger champion Brendan Moodie.

The battle for third in the Flying Tiger standings is tight as Dwayne Lanphear and Trevor Lyman are separated by just two points. Both drivers remain in overall championship contention as they sit 59 and 61 points away from Woodard, respectively.

The championship standings for the Street Stocks are even tighter as six drivers sit within 26 points of each other.

Sophomore racer Cooper Bouchard leads veteran drivers Jamie Davis and Alan Maynard by just four points while teenager Kelsea Woodard sits in fourth, just 20 points back of Bouchard. Dean Switser Jr. and Brandon Lanphear ride in the fifth and sixth spots with one point separating the two.

Post time for Monday’s rescheduled event is set for 1:00pm.

PHOTO: Barre’s Nick Sweet (#88VT) has won the last three runnings of the Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic and will look for a fourth straight win on Monday. (Alan Ward photo)