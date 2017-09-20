Dow, Hull, and Williams to decide Sprint Cars of New England championship with Hoyt close by.

–by T.J. Ingerson (@TJIngerson)

VMM Editor

BRADFORD — Three drivers are separated by just 13 points as they enter the final Sprint Cars of New England event this season on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway.

Barnstead, N.H. driver Clay Dow holds a narrow one-point advantage over Plainfield, Vt. driver Will Hull with one race remaining. Center Tuftonboro, N.H. driver Jake Williams is just 13 points back of Dow in third.

Dow has come back a 78-point deficit after five races to take the lead from Hull following the series most recent event at Legion Speedway two weeks ago. Since a 13th place finish in June at Bear Ridge Speedway, Dow has posted 11 straight top-ten finishes, including a win, five podium finishes and seven top-five place finishes.

For Hull, he rocketed out early with a win in the season opener at Bear Ridge and reeled off five straight podium finishes to begin the season. But since a 13th place finish at Legion in July — a race Dow won at — Hull has only stood on the podium just once, despite clicking off seven top-five finishes.

For the season, Hull holds the edge over Dow in top-five finishes (12 to 10) and the two have equal top-ten place finishes. Dow claims the advantage in average finishing position by the narrowest of margins, 4.7 average finish to 5.2 average finishing position.

Williams has earned one feature win this season and has earned six top-five place finishes along with 14 top-ten place finishes. He holds a 6.2 average finish on the year.

For the three drivers, the only guaranteed way for them to secure the 2017 Sprint Cars of New England championship is to win.

Sophomore campaigner Matt Hoyt sits in fourth, just 23 points back of Dow and with a mathematical chance to win the championship.

For Hoyt, of Campton, N.H., his best opportunity comes in earning the maximum points possible, 60 under the Sprint Cars of New England system, and hope Dow and Hull finish no better than tenth and Williams no better than fourth. Those numbers will likely change after heat race qualifying.

Under the Sprint Cars of New England point system, ten points is awarded to the heat race winner with a one point deduction for every ensuing place (ex: 9 for 2nd, 8 for 3rd, etc.). Fifty (50) points goes to the feature race winner, with second place earning 45 points. Forty (40) points will be awarded to the third place finisher, with a two point deduction for fourth on back (ex: 38 for 4th, 36 for 5th, etc.).

The Sprint Cars of New England season will conclude on Saturday night, September 23 at Bear Ridge Speedway as part of the Newport Chevrolet Northeast Crate Motor Nationals. Post time is set for 5:00pm.

PHOTO: Clay Dow (58) leads Will Hull (61) by one point with Jake Williams 13 points back in third in the Sprint Cars of New England point standings with one race left at Bear Ridge Speedway on Saturday night. Matt Hoyt (07, outside) sits in fourth, 23 points off the lead. (Alan Ward photo)